Chrisley Knows Best Season 5: Is Back and Fans Have Mixed Reactions Canceled?

On Tuesday, Todd Chrisley shared with his fans who”Chrisley Knows Best” will be returning to get a brand new season real shortly. He included a sneak peek of year eight, which revealed how his daughter’s marriage was canceled.

Todd captioned his Instagram post, sharing how”Chrisley Knows Best” will be arriving on July 9, 2020. His fans also teased they could anticipate.

1 scene showed Savannah, his daughter, 22, declaring Nic Kerdiles, 26, and finished matters. She shared that marriage and involvement were canceled.

Chase, Savannah, Todd, and Julie Chrisley at NBCUniversal’s Summer TCA Tour on July 14, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California | Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images

A CANCELED WEDDING

Another scene showed Todd continued being friends with Kerdiles. While playing gold with the prior 12, the family patriarch was recorded.

“Chrisley Knows Best” fans didn’t miss the announcement and took to the comments section of this post to discuss their ideas. One follower was happy; the show was coming back and noted feeling”bad for Savanna [sic].”

FANS SHOCKED BY ANNOUNCEMENT

Someone else revealed how they had”gasped” when they heard the sad news. A person wanted to understand why the couple had known things off.

GETTING ENGAGED

Kerdiles and savannah got engaged throughout the 2018 Christmas Eve. Late last year, they sparked separation rumors following the reality star was seen in a couple of media pictures.

Speaking to his upcoming father-in-law on his podcast”Chrisley Confessions,” Kerdiles cleared up things. He shared that and was participated:

Savannah gave an update on their relationship, stating they were “taking back some steps.” Earlier in the year, the hockey player took to Instagram to profess his love to get the real celebrity.

He confessed that they’d faced”trials and tribulations” throughout their relationship. However, he explained that what made their relationship special was that”our love, not waivers.”

SEASON 8

Kerdiles included an image of Savannah dressed in crimson. “Chrisley Knows Best” aired for the first time on USA Network in spring 2014.