China’s space agency is schedule to launch its first Mars rover mission this week.

The Tianwen-1 purpose will comprise both a Mars orbiter as well as a lander and rover.

The endeavor is suppose to arrive in Mars in February 2021, which is precisely the same interval where NASA’s Perseverance rover is schedule to arrive.

NASA’s Perseverance rover may be going to launch (ideally ), however, the United States is not the only nation poise to earn a trip to the Red Planet.

China and its own Tianwen-1 spacecraft are getting ready for a launch that is schedule for this week.

It is going to deliver a complete host of tools into the surface of Mars.

and the skies above the Tianwen-1 assignment will comprise not only a lander and rover but also a Mars orbiter.

China’s space agency launch its first Mars

that will yield science data to its handlers back on Earth. The objective is really a first for China in many ways.

but the most important accomplishment here will be the country’s first rover on another world.

China recently made history when it conducted the first soft landing on the far side of Earth’s Moon.

It was a groundbreaking mission that returned some fascinating observations and information.

but a robotic mission to Mars is a far more important challenge.

In a new paper published in Nature Astronomy.

the mission chief to the new Mars mission provides insights into the nation’s aims for its first Mars rover mission.

As the science team shows in the new paper.

the mission is pack with instruments that will scour both the heavens and surface for discoveries:

There are 13 scientific payloads in the Tianwen-1 assignment in complete.

The seven devices onboard the orbiter include two cameras, the Mars-Orbiting Subsurface Exploration Radar, Mars Mineralogy Spectrometer, Mars Magnetometer, Mars Ion and Neutral Particle Analyzer, and Mars Energetic Particle Analyzer.

China’s scientists expect to reach five main goals:

The six tools installed on the rover comprise the Multispectral Camera, Terrain Camera, Mars-Rover Subsurface Exploration Radar, Mars Surface Composition Detector, Mars Magnetic Field Detector, and Mars Meteorology Monitor.

Using these instruments, China’s scientists expect to reach five main goals:

(1) to map the morphology and geological structure,

(2) to investigate the surface soil attributes and water-ice supply,

(3) to analyze the surface material composition,

(4) to measure the ionosphere as well as the characteristics of the Martian climate and environment at the surface,

(5) to comprehend the physical fields (electromagnetic, gravitational) and internal structure of Mars.

That’s a pretty ambitious list of goals, but if you’re starting a mission to a location as far away as Mars, you might go large.

The goal is schedule to arrive at Mars in February 2021, which appears to be the same period NASA’s Perseverance rover is suppose to touch down on the Red Planet.

At precisely the exact same time.

the Hope Mars orbiter from the United Arab Emirates is expect to slide into orbit around Earth.

If everything goes according to plan, 2021 should be an exciting year for Mars’s discoveries.