China’s mission to Mars took a minute to capture the Earth and Moon in its rearview mirror.

The job is going to be the first Chinese rover mission to the Red Planet, but it also comprises an orbiter.

NASA’s Perseverance rover is supposed to start on July 30th.

China managed to establish its mission to Mars until NASA sends its Perseverance rover skyward, starting the job on July 23rd.

Even the Mars probe heading to the Red Planet right now will provide China with plenty of information and observations of this alien planet,

but it has still got a long, long way to go before it evolves.

In the meantime, the China National Space Administration took the time to gaze in its rearview

and capture an excellent image of the probe’s home planet and its moon.

The model, which was publish by the Xinhua news bureau,

is a friendly reminder that China is rapidly catching up to other world powers in the race to explore space.

As Xinhua clarifies, the photo was snappe on July 27th,

along with the spacecraft was cruising along in a distance of about 1.2 million kilometres from Earth.

As you can see in the image, the Moon looks much bigger than the more distant Earth.

The mission itself is a huge deal for China,

as it will include not only an orbiter to track Earth from above but a rover that will be sent to the surface to explore and analyze various things.

It is also the first Chinese rover mission to Mars,

putting it on precisely the same level as the other space-faring world powers such as the United States.

At a recent paper, the science team behind the Tianwen-1 assignment revealed All of the high-tech equipment that is coming along for the ride:

There are 13 scientific payloads from the Tianwen-1 mission in complete.

The seven tools onboard the orbiter comprise 2 cameras, the Mars-Orbiting Subsurface Exploration Radar, Mars Mineralogy Spectrometer,

Mars Magnetometer, Mars Ion and Neutral Particle Analyzer,

and Mars Energetic Particle Analyzer. The six instruments installed on the rover include the Multispectral Camera,

Terrain Camera, Mars-Rover Subsurface Exploration Radar, Mars Surface Composition

Detector, Mars Magnetic Field Detector, and Mars Meteorology Monitor.

That’s a whole bunch of tools, and China has some concrete goals for the mission.

It expects to map the Martian surface, inspect the soil and supply of ice across Earth,

and also measure the thin Martian atmosphere and how it affects the climate of the earth.

Meanwhile, NASA’s Perseverance rover mission is slate for a launch on July 30th.

The purpose will keep on including the rover itself as well as the Mars helicopter that will —

when things go become the first aircraft to take to the skies on the other world.