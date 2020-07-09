- Advertisement -

China states the odd ‘gel’ material is found on the face of the Moon was a mixture of many different things.

The material likely didn’t arise where it was found but was instead blasted from its original place by an impact.

Future missions to the Moon may use the lunar substance to build structures.

When China sent its Chang’e-4 mission to the far side of the Moon, it was a significant win for the country. It was the first successful landing of a spacecraft on the Moon’s lesser-seen facet, and the rover of the country managed to do a bit of exploring and create some neat discoveries. Then, someone weird happened.

Pictures from the lander revealed what appeared to be a greenish”gel-like” material surrounding a crater nearby. It was so bizarre that the handlers of the rover decided to break off its path and direct the rover. It managed to snag a sample of this”gel,” and a new paper published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters offers an explanation as to what it is and it’s about the Moon.

Since it turns out — and what was highly suspected after researchers began to weigh in on the images of the”gel” — it wasn’t a gel-like substance at all, at least the way we’d typically think of a gel. It’s a mixture of materials including potential glass which was formed in the warmth of an impact with the lunar surface, giving it a shiny look.

According to the research group, the sample contained material from other craters, indicating that the glassy material was present else but was blasted to its current location by a different impact. Tracing the exact origin of the content is difficult, and China’s Yutu-2 rover doesn’t have the capacity, but the scientists were able to draw some firm conclusions nonetheless.

“Chang’e-4 rover discovered a dark greenish and glistening impact melt breccia in a crater during its traverse on the ground of Von Kármán crater within the South Pole Aitken (SPA) basin in the lunar farside,” the scientists write. “It was shaped by impact-generated welding, cementing and agglutinating of lunar regolith and breccia. Clods surround the breccia-hosting crater were crushed into regolith powders from the rover’s wheels, suggesting the regolith might be compacted slightly and becomes blocky and friable.”

It’s an exciting discovery. Scientists have long been interested in the properties of the lunar soil, or regolith, and knowing changes can be caused by impacts and form new materials is a step in the right direction. When crewed missions to the Moon restart in 2024 (tentatively), astronauts may finally come to rely on the lunar ground to supply resources, or perhaps use it as a building material.