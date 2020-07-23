- Advertisement -

China launched a rover to Mars on Thursday. A travel coinciding with a comparable US assignment as the forces take their rivalry into deep space.

The two countries are taking advantage of a period when Earth and Mars are favorably aligned for a brief journey. With the US spacecraft because of lifting off on July 30.

The Chinese assignment is called Tianwen-1 (“Questions to Heaven”) — a nod to some classical poem that has learnt concerning the cosmos.

Engineers and other workers filmed at the launch site on the southern island of Hainan since it lifted off to blue skies aboard a Long March 5 — China’s biggest space rocket.

Website commander Zhang Xueyu declared the mission success on state broadcaster CCTV.

The five-tonne Tianwen-1 is expected to arrive in February 202. After a seven-month, 55-million-kilometre (34-million-mile) voyage.

The assignment includes a Mars orbiter, a lander and a rover which will examine the planet’s soil.

“As a first attempt for China, I do not expect it to do anything significant beyond what the US has already done”. Explained Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

It is a crowded field. The United Arab Emirates launched a probe on Monday which will orbit Mars when it reaches the Red Planet.

However, the race to watch is between the United States and China, which has worked tirelessly to try and fit Washington’s supremacy in space.

The next one, Perseverance, is a SUV-sized vehicle that will look for signs of ancient microbial life. And collect rock and soil samples to deliver them back to Earth on a different mission in 2031.

Tianwen-1 is”broadly comparable to Viking in its scope and ambition”, stated McDowell, speaking to NASA’s Mars landing paths in 1975-1976.

After viewing the United States and the Soviet Union lead the way during the Cold War, China has poured billions of dollars to its military-led distance program.

“China linking (the Mars race) will alter the situation dominated by the US for half a century,”-

explained Chen Lan, -an independent analyst in GoTaikonauts.com, which specializes in China’s space program.

China has made considerable strides in the past decade, sending a human into space in 2003.

The Asian powerhouse has set the groundwork to build a space station by 2022 and also gain a permanent foothold in Earth orbit.

China has sent two rovers into the Moon. Together with the second, China became the first nation to make a successful soft landing on the far side.

The Moon missions gave China experience in working spacecraft beyond Earth orbit, but Mars is another story.

The much higher space means”a more light traveling time, so you have to do things more gradually as the radio sign round trip time is big,” said McDowell.

Additionally, it means”that you need a more sensitive ground station on Earth since the signals will be much fainter,” he added, noting that there’s a greater chance of failure.

China has updated its monitoring stations in the far-western Xinjiang area and northeastern Heilongjiang province. To meet the Mars mission demands state news agency Xinhua reported a week.

Tianwen-1 is not China’s first effort to go to Mars.

A previous mission with Russia in 2011 ended prematurely as the launch failed.

Now, Beijing is trying by itself.

“As long as (Tianwen) safely lands on the Martian surface and sends back the initial picture, the mission will… be a significant hit,” Chen stated.

