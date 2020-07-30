China delivers a stunning photo of Earth and the Moon from its Mars probe

- Advertisement -

China’s mission to Mars took a moment to capture the Earth and Moon in its rearview mirror.

China managed to launch its mission to Mars before NASA sends its Perseverance rover skyward, starting the mission on July 23rd.

The Mars probe heading for the Red Planet right now will provide China with a wealth of data and observations of the alien world, but it’s still got a long, long way to go before it arrives.

In the meantime, the China National Space Administration took the time to gaze in its rearview and capture a fantastic image of the probe’s home planet and its moon.

The image, which was published by the Xinhua news agency, is a friendly reminder that China is rapidly catching up to other world powers in the race to explore space.

As Xinhua explains,

the photo was snapped on July 27th,

and the spacecraft was cruising along at a distance of around 1.2 million kilometers from Earth.

In the image, the Moon appears much larger than the more distant Earth.

The mission will be the first Chinese rover mission to the Red Planet, but it also includes an orbiter.

The mission itself is a very big deal for China,

as it will include an orbiter to monitor the planet from above

and a rover to explore and analyze various things.

It’s also the first Chinese rover mission to Mars,

putting it on the same level as other space-faring world powers like the United States.

That’s a whole bunch of instruments,

and China has some very specific goals for the mission.

It hopes to map the Martian surface,

examine the soil and distribution of ice across the planet,

and even measure the thin Martian atmosphere and how it affects the climate of the planet.

On July 30th, NASA’s Perseverance rover mission is slated for a launch.

The mission will including the rover itself as well as the first-ever Mars helicopter which will

— if things go well

— become the first aircraft to take to the skies on another planet.