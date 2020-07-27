Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 5: Release Date On Netflix Renewal Updates And More News Information

- Advertisement -

Among the top notched adolescent horror web collection, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, made exclusively for Netflix, is soon coming up with its fifth season. Roberto Aguirre Sacasa from the famous personalities of Archie comics has adapted it. It was aired in October 2018 with ten episodes and a special screening on 14th December 2018.

The series is just one of the most-watched supernatural horror collection, with over thirty million viewership. It played with Kiernan Shipka, compared to that of those comics, has been acclaimed for its perfect portrayal of Sabrina, and has also been appreciated because of directing and its visuals.

The plot follows the battle of girl and a half-witch, Sabrina Spellman, who should learn how to control her abilities and struggle against the harmful spirits that don’t only bring about danger but also the human world.

Has The Series Been Renewed For Season 5? Or Cancelled?

Sad to say, Netflix has cancelled this series’ fifth instalment in July 2020. The reason behind the cancellation is not very clear. There were no reports of the earlier from the sources too. One of those reasons may be this COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Many releases and productions have been put on hold for the last few months. Everything is currently resuming back to normalcy. Nevertheless, it’s not safe outdoors. There might be opportunities for the series to get renewed after a few months once the situation is brought under control.

Is There An Expected Release Date?

There are no reports concerning the season’s launch date. Considering that the series was cancelled, nothing can be theorized about it. We expect that the series gets renewed soon. As Season 4 there’s so far to be solved. Possibly later, but for the time being, Season 5 is totally off the table. Stay tuned for details!