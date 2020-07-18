Home TV Series Netflix Chicago Fire Season 11: Release Date And Major Updates We Know...
Chicago Fire Season 11: Release Date And Major Updates We Know About Its Netflix Return

By- Alok Chand
Chicago Fire is the first instalment of the Chicago Franchise created by Dick Wolf of NBC. The show is currently continuing to be adored by the audience and is in its 8th year. Gladly for three more seasons, the series is renewed for the Chicago Fire audience! Here is

Chicago Fire Season 11

Around Chicago Fire:

This American television series revolves around firefighters and paramedics stationed in the Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department, Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Squad Company 3, Battalion 25 Ambulance 61. We follow the characters’ personal and professional lives as they function to save the lives of citizens of Chicago.

Michael Brandt and Derek Hass create the series along with Wolf. Chicago Fire aired in 2012. The series has crossovers along with other television shows like Chicago Med Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice.

When Will 11 of Chicago Fire Release?

NBC Universal revived the series on 27th February 2020 for its year. However, on 13th, production for the show was suspended due to the following lockdown and the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

There haven’t been any updates about the launch date or plot of year 11 as of yet.

Who Will Be In The Cast?

The main characters of Chicago Fire will return to the upcoming seasons.

These include Jesse Spencer as Captain Matthew Casey, Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, Monica Raymund as Gabby Dawson, Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Yuriy Sardarov as Otis and Christian Stolte as Mouch.

We could expect guest appearances out of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. as well.

In conclusion, it is safe to say the Chicago Fire audience will be in for a treat!

