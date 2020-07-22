- Advertisement -

Check out Amazon today, and you’ll be able to locate the best-selling coronavirus facial masks on the full website available for just $0.50 each.

Along with those tried and true solutions, there’s a new kind of”smart” digital face mask which supposedly filters little particles even better than N95 masks.

Additionally, it has a nifty feature that helps you breathe more comfortably while wearing it.

For regular activities like driving from location to place, going for a walk, spending time outside with friends and family,

or buying groceries, standard 3-ply face masks are great for protection against spreading the novel coronavirus.

What’s more, they’re very cheap so that you can stock them up and always have some handy.

So far as higher-risk situations go, you likely need protection that’s somewhat better than what you get with regular 3-layer masks.

We are talking about things like riding public transport, flying someplace on a plane, visiting a physician’s office,

or doing anything indoors where you can not always stay 10 feet away. That is where N95 and KN95 masks come in handy.

The”95″ at N95 and KN95 face masks signifies that the veil was tested and confirmed to filter out at least 95 percent of microscopic airborne particles like bacteria and viruses. The most popular KN95 masks we insure are MagiCare KN95 face masks, which are on Amazon for less than $2 each when you buy a 20-pack.

Ultimately, we wanted to show you yet another option than anything you’ve ever noticed before.

It’s called the Shangri Smart Electric Respirator,

and also the manufacturer states that it filters 99 percent of PM2.5 particles like compounds, compounds, and viruses.

Then there’s also a valve so that you may exhale easier and protect against moisture from building up.

It is a unique design, and it is available to purchase at the moment on Amazon.

You may even pick up a 20-pack of replacement filters for only $19.99.