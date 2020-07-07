Cheapest Snapdragon 720G Phone Poco M2 Pro Launched In India

Xiaomi’s Poco M2 Pro is now official in India, bringing the brand’s popular price-to-performance ratio to the budget segment.
The Poco M2 Pro is a performance and battery-centric smartphone that marks the company’s entry into the budget segment of under Rs 15,000. It borrows a few design cues from the Redmi Note 9 family to be able to achieve this feat.
Specifications
For starters, the Poco M2 Pro is powered by the 8nm octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage for one of the best-in-class performance packages. The storage can also be expanded via micro SD.
It brings a familiar design with a Gorilla Glass 5 sandwich that protects the front, back as well as the camera. The front sports a big 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080. Owing to its construction, the fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button on the side. The display has a punch-hole notch located in the centre for the selfie camera.
Speaking of cameras, the Poco M2 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the rear. Starting with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. A 5MP macro lens and a depth sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. RAW image capture is available, too.
The battery is one of the key talking points of the Poco M2 Pro, as it houses a big 5,000mAh pack which supports 33W fast charging over USB Type-C. This is one of the fastest charging stats in the segment. The entire package is also P2i splash-resistant. The Phone runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box, with Poco launcher 2.0 on top.
Poco M2 Pro Price in India
|Configuration
|Price
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 13,999
|6GB + 64GB
|Rs 14,999
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 16,999
In India, the Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Colour options include Two Shades of Black, Green and Greener and Out of the Blue. It will be available for purchase starting July 14 on Flipkart.