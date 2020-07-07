Home Technology Cheapest Snapdragon 720G Phone Poco M2 Pro Launched In India
Technology

Cheapest Snapdragon 720G Phone Poco M2 Pro Launched In India

By- Sweety Singh
Xiaomi’s Poco M2 Pro is now official in India, bringing the brand’s popular price-to-performance ratio to the budget segment.

The Poco M2 Pro is a performance and battery-centric smartphone that marks the company’s entry into the budget segment of under Rs 15,000. It borrows a few design cues from the Redmi Note 9 family to be able to achieve this feat.

Specifications

For starters, the Poco M2 Pro is powered by the 8nm octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage for one of the best-in-class performance packages. The storage can also be expanded via micro SD.

It brings a familiar design with a Gorilla Glass 5 sandwich that protects the front, back as well as the camera. The front sports a big 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080. Owing to its construction, the fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button on the side. The display has a punch-hole notch located in the centre for the selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, the Poco M2 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the rear. Starting with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. A 5MP macro lens and a depth sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. RAW image capture is available, too.

The battery is one of the key talking points of the Poco M2 Pro, as it houses a big 5,000mAh pack which supports 33W fast charging over USB Type-C. This is one of the fastest charging stats in the segment. The entire package is also P2i splash-resistant. The Phone runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box, with Poco launcher 2.0 on top.

Poco M2 Pro Price in India

Configuration Price
4GB + 64GB Rs 13,999
6GB + 64GB Rs 14,999
6GB + 128GB Rs 16,999
In India, the Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Colour options include Two Shades of Black, Green and Greener and Out of the Blue. It will be available for purchase starting July 14 on Flipkart.

Sweety Singh

