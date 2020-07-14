Home Education CBSE Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result 2020 would be announced on July...
EducationResult

CBSE Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result 2020 would be announced on July 15

By- Vikash Kumar
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 date Has been verified. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tweeted that the 10th Result 2020 will be declared on July 15. The Union has not shared the result declaration’s outcomes time as yet. Assess updates.

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal supports on Twitter accounts

Taking to his twitter handle he posted the message for the pupils Who are anxiously awaiting their class 10 results. He explained that the results will be published tomorrow. Following CBSE’s surprise announcement of Class 12th outcome 2020 yesterday, pupils and worried parents waited to be published anytime. The Message of the HRD Minister will help calm the students.

As many as 16 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 Board examination this year. The exams for virtually all the main subjects Before the lockdown was imposed, for CBSE Class 10 were complete. The Results of those pupils who couldn’t look in the papers would be The plank was published by criteria that were computed on the basis of this test.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

