CBSE Class 12th result 2020: CBSE Board has released the result for class 12, check here

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE 12th result 2020 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the Result for course 12 examination now morning. The students can check their outcome at the official sites — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. But many students are currently whining that the sites are down as well as the Umang app is not currently functioning.

A total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) pupils cleared the course 12 exams with A pass percentage of 88.78 percent. The pass percentage rose from the past calendar year. In 2019, 83.40 percent of students had passed course 12 examinations. Gender-wise, girls have outperformed boys with 92.15 percent, although the pass percentage of boys was 86.19 percent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 66.67 percent.

Students were congratulated by the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. In his Tweet, the minister wrote, “Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! CBSE has announced the results of Class XII and could be retrieved at cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you for making this possible. I reiterate the student’s health & superior education are our priority.”

This year, the result is being declared by CBSE without exams that are holding. From the Case of students who have emerged for over three subjects, the’average of the best three’ will be awarded for topics where the exam was not able to be held. For students who’ve appeared in exams in 3 subjects, the average of marks obtained ‘best two performing subjects’ will be given for papers for which examination was not held.

For the few students who looked for Just 1 or 2 themes, the Result is calculated based on Performance in appeared subjects and Performance in project-based or internal or practical evaluation, as the board.

Vikash Kumar
