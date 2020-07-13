CBSE 12th result 2020 has been announced and is available on the board’s official result website

- Advertisement -

CBSE 12th result 2020 LIVE: Over 12 lakh students who appeared at the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12 examination can check their result now. The end result can be found at the official sites – results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

A total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) pupils cleared the class 12 examination successfully, With a pass percentage of 88.78 percent. The pass percentage rose from the previous year that was 83.40 percent. The girls have outperformed boys with 92.15 percent, although the pass proportion of boys had been 86.19 percent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 66.67 percent.

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal a powerful student. In his tweet, the minister said, “Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! CBSE has declared the results of Class XII and could be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you. I think students’ health & superior education are our priority.”

In the case Subjects, the’average of marks obtained in the three performing subjects’ as per the board. For students who have appeared in examinations in three areas, the average of marks obtained in the best two performing topics’ will be awarded for papers for.

The outcome was Calculated based on performance in subjects that were appeared and functionality in Project-based or internal or practical assessment, in accordance with the board.