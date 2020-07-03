Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Info

- Advertisement -

Japenese video games have been adapted into films and series recently. Among the video games to be adapted into a series is Castlevania. The adult animated series as found on Netflix in 2017.

Netflix renewed the show for the fourth season in March this year. The animated series premiered on the broadcasting community in 2017. It has been getting a favorable critical response from the audiences. The series is also one of the most successful animated series being broadcast on Netflix.

Release Date

Netflix has not announced the release date to its fourth season of Castlevania. The first season of the show released in July 2017. After renewal using a month after its release, the makers of the series released the next season in October 2018. The third season released in March this year. The current situation in the world on account of the global pandemic has compelled the entertainment business to close the job down. The industry is slowly starting to resume work again. It isn’t known when the job on the new season of Castlevania begins. The makers of the series have promised the fans that the global pandemic won’t have much effect on the making of this series. The viewers of the show can expect to see the brand new season of the series sometime in 2021.

Cast

The cast of this series will return for season 4 of Castlevania. Theo James will provide the character of Hector with his voice. Richard Armitage is Trevor Belmont’s voice. Jessica Findlay will voice Lenore. Alejandra Reynoso is the voice supporting Sypha Belnades. Graham McTavish as James Callis as Alucard Dracula and Adetokumboh M’Cormack ad Isaac will return.

Plot

The backstory is very captivating because the present condition of the nation is the result of Vlad Dracula Tapes, who gathered the demons of Wallachia to show his revenge and pity to his loved ones who succeeded his better half, Lisa Tapes.

Since the hottest theories signal, Dracula’s infant will probably be the focal point of the future part after the events of last season and it is anticipated he will understand his heritage and, if he does, it will be humanity, and fans will have an opportunity to see a true challenge between him and Isaac, respectively.