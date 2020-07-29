Castlevania Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And News

- Advertisement -

Castlevania, the animated series return back to Netflix. The series arrived on Netflix and immediately obtained a huge fan following. The series is based on the popular 1980’s video game Castlevania 3. The next season of Castlevania took its time but it arrived with a bang. The show revolves around Dracula who is seeking revenge on humankind for his wife’s death. The series makes you question a lot of morality based queries which you aren’t at the forefront of our head usually.

The confirmation for Castlevania season 3 came in 2018. The series was so powerful that it got the green light for the season. The next season was returned with by the thriller and blew away the audience!

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

It is Monday. Three more sleeps until i have to hide from the internet forever pic.twitter.com/Ho0Q6ZLMoB — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) March 2, 2020

March 2020, the next season was released on 5th. Gave us confirmation in 2018. The showrunner Adi Shankar also disclosed that the series is being planned for a term and the third season will showcase 10 episodes. Adi Shankar also said that Castlevania”really over-performed” that was unexpected at a certain level.

Castlevania Season 3 Plot

Castlevania’s unique combination of sarcastic humor, supernatural horror, violent action, and deep pathos makes it far and away the best video game adaptation around. Our Season 3 review: https://t.co/AqEg6JJHfa pic.twitter.com/4Zb8vep6QV — IGN (@IGN) March 6, 2020

The fall of Dracula came in the finale of Castlevania season 2. Trevor and Sypha have been about the move and Isaac is visiting Europe to get his revenge. Camilla tries her best tot ale advantage of Dracula’s demise to build a future that is better and to do that she needs to catch Hector. The management for land and Human livestock is in contention.

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

Along with the series regulars, James Callis (Alucard), Richard Armitage (Trevor), Alejandra Reynoso Agueda (Sypha), also, Theo James (Hector). There’ll be new additions such as Jessica Brown Findlay, Yasmine Al Massri, and Ivana Milicevic. These can be enjoyed with the trio of Styrian Vampire sisters.

Castlevania season 3 stars:

Taka – Toru Uchikado

Sumi – Rila Fukushima

Miranda – Barbara Steele

The Captain – Lance Reddick

Adi Shankar’s long term plan is in motion as the fans are in love with the third season. The series sucker-punched everybody from the crowd and nowhere couldn’t have been happier. Castlevania Season 3 lived up to expectations and carried the torch for the second season in fashion!

