Casting begins on ‘House of the Dragon’ prequel series.

Casting has begun on a new Game of Thrones prequel series entitled House of the Dragon.

HBO confirmed the news to Entertaiworldtoptrendnt Weekly, detailing the upcoming show can be primarily based on Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin’s Fireplace and Blood, which takes place 300 years earlier than the occasions of the TV series.

House of the Dragon can be helmed by Ryan Condal (Colony) alongside Miguel Sapochnik, who directed Game of Thrones episodes together with ‘The Battle of the Bastards’ and ‘The Winds of Winter.’

No actors are connected to the mission but, which remains to be retaining most plot particulars beneath wraps. Fireplace and Blood cover 150 years, and sources recommend the present will deal with the Targaryen Civil Conflict as a pivotal plot level.

The 10-episode sequence is ready for a 2022 release, and can change the beforehand introduced prequel mission starring Naomi Watts.

Martin has additionally teased that there could possibly be as many as 5 Sport of Thrones prequel initiatives within the works, together with The Lengthy Night time.

In different Sport of Thrones information, actor Richard Brake, who performed the Night time King within the present, has mentioned he needs the present ended together with his character killing everybody.

“I wished him to wipe everybody out, I hoped for that,” Brake informed NME. “However you’ll be able to all the time get what you need!”

He added: “However, I like the truth that Arya killed him. That was to be one of many highlights of that season.”