Carnival Row Season 2 – Release Date ? Plot ? Cast ?

Carnival Row series is clearly based on an American urban fantasy and the first season premiered on Amazon Prime on August 30, 2019. Renè Echevarria and Travis Beacham created the show. Although there are some enormously critical reviews, the show has received a positive affection from audiences worldwide. The show is also one of the most viewed shows worldwide. The show has also gathered considerably huge fan following. It has also even received a nomination for Best Genre Series at the 2020 Satellite Awards.

WHO IS IN THE CAST ?

New cast members haven’t been confirmed yet, but it will soon be. What we know from the previous seasons is that the following cast members will return for the second season:-

Cara Delevingne

Orlando Bloom

Simon McBurney

Tamzin Merchant

David Gyasi

Andrew Gower

Karla Crome

Arty Froushan

Indira Varma and

Jared Harris

What Will Be The Plot?

It’s absolutely sure that the storyline for Carnival Row Season 2 will continue from the end of its previous season.

What we know from several rumors is that the storyline will set events from the Victorian era. Furthermore, it will probably revolve around folks and the struggles they have to face for their survival.

In the previous season, we saw Philo joining Vignette and the other fae folks in the detention in the Burge. Eventually, later, Philo became Philforate (half-human and half-fae) and found himself torn into embracing his identity.

Along with the aforementioned rumors, we may also get to see themes like a political theme, war, refugees, and issues of immigration to be covered.

RELEASE DATE?

Production for the second season started in November 2019. Unfortunately, they halted the production in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, production has resumed again, and the second season is currently being produced.

We expect the second season to finish production by the end of the year. Since they released the first season in August 2019, they will also release the second season in August 2021.