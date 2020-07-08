Carnival Row Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Info

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime Video’s Carnival Row was revived for a second year before the show premiered online. The lovers of this neo-noir dream drama series are waiting for the second season of the series to release.

Release Date

The shooting Season 2 had begun in November 2019. However, because of the Corona Virus pandemic, all of the production has stopped. Until now, the makers have not made any official announcement for Season 2 release date.

Episode 1 of the Series’s first season aired on August 30, 2019. Production on the second season commenced in November 2019 but stopped in March 2020. But there is good news, the preparations for the resumption of the shooting of the next season is underway. So, the viewers can expect some fantastic news very soon.

The shooting has stopped, but the launch of the next season is not canceled. Fans can expect Season 2 in the first half of the following calendar year. Till then, Stay tuned for additional updates.

Cast

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne are set to return as Rycroft Philostrate and Vignette Stonemoss respectively. Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant, David Gyasi, Andrew Gower, Karla Crome, Arty Froushan, Indira Varma, and Jared Harris are also included in the exciting new Season.

Any major cast alteration remains kept a secret by the manufacturers.

Plot

The thrilling internet series is set in the Victorian Era full of mythological immigrant Faerie creatures whose wealthy homelands were invaded by colonies of humans. The plot of the show is based on the Film script ” A Killing on Carnival Row”.

The Drama centrally revolves around the analysis of a series of unsolved murders, madness of power, unresolved love, and societal adjustments and effect of these things about the unsteady Peace. The very first season was able to set wonderfully the gripping plot and introduce the characters of this magical adventure.