Carnival Row Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Carnival Row is an American Crime Film Fantasy web television Show produced by Rene Echevarria and Travis Beacham Which was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 30, 2019. The number of seasons is just one yet with 8 lists of episodes.

“Carnival Row follows” mythical critters who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in town as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population.”

Release Date

Amazon Prime officially declared the renewal of this series in July 2019. It was done even before the first season had even established. The renewal was done on social websites alongside a tease that read”We all know you’ll want more. The story is just beginning.”

As it had been renewed early, so we can expect to see Philo and Vignette back on screens around 2021. The filming of the second season officially started in November 2019.

Cast

Beginning with the obvious ones, Orlando Bloom will return as Philo. When Orlando Bloom was roped in as the lead in the series, this was the element that grabbed all of the headlines. Alongside him, Cara Delevingne will be back as Vignette.

Other cast members likely to appear at the new season are — David Gyasi as Agreus, Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear, Karla Crome as Tourmaline, Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose, and Jared Harris as Absalom Breakspear.

Plot

The major plots of season one included Darkasher killings that Philo was investigating and the puzzle of Philo’s origin. Philo was spotted torn between the two worlds, as he was half-fae and half-human. He had been forced to hide his true nature. The season finale watched Philo adopting his fae identity and he joined Vignette from the ghetto.

So season two will focus on the fae’s fight for liberation from the new alliance of Jonah Breakspear and Sophie Longerbane. It will be interesting to be aware of the series’s crime puzzle elements in this upcoming season. We will also see how Philo and Vignette will resolve new cases in season 2.