“Carnival Row” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else a fan wants to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Amazon’s fantasy web television series, “Carnival Row”, has been certainly successful in grabbing the eyeballs of audience. Since the end of the first season, fans are quite curious to know about the second as the ending of the first season hyped the audience for the second season.

Created by Rene Echevarria, this neo-noir web series premiered on August 30, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video. It has impressed millions of viewers and created a huge fan base. It will not be completely incorrect to say that this series has divided the audience and critics. It has received mixed responses from critics but appreciation from the viewers.

This series deals with the tension arising in The Burgue and the major reason behind this tension is the clash between the humans and the increasing population of mythical creatures. This series is a blend of love, mystery and desire for power.

Amazon had already renewed this series for the second season so, let us take a step forward and check out the details of the upcoming season of “Carnival Row”.

Release date of “Carnival Row” Season 2

The first season of “Carnival Row” premiered on August 30, 2019. Amazon renewed the “Carnival Row” for the second season in July 2019, i.e. even before the debut of the first season of the series.

Sadly, Amazon has not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of the second season of “Carnival Row”. Moreover, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has shaken the entire world, including the entire entertainment industry. Considering the present scenario, it has become almost impossible to predict the release date of the second season of this series. However, the makers have not yet shared the impacts of this pandemic on the production work or filming of the second season.

The expected plot of “Carnival Row” Season 2

“Carnival Row” presents the tension which arises in the city of The Burgue when the population of non-human immigrants (Fae) starts rising in the city. These immigrants have fled from their homeland as their homeland is amidst war and are struggling for their rights.

The protagonist of the story, Rycroft Philostrate, known as “Philo”, is deeply invested in the investigation of a conspiracy happening in the city. The first season of the series ended with a lot of questions. Fans are expecting that they would get answers to those unanswered questions in season 2.

The second season of the series is likely to be focused on the struggle of Fae for their rights. In season one, Philo has accepted the reality of him being half-fae and joined Vignette in the ghetto. In the second season, he is likely to face a lot of challenges as he can be considered neither a complete fae nor a complete human. Of course! A lot of mysteries, tensions, struggles are waiting to arrive with season 2.

The cast of “Carnival Row” Season 2

The cast of the second season of “Carnival Row” is likely to include most of the actors from previous seasons. Actors who are likely to appear in the second season:

  • Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate
  • Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss
  • Simon McBurney as Runyon Millworthy
  • Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose
  • David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayon
  • Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose
  • Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou
  • Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear
  • Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear
  • Jarred Harris as Absalom Breakspear

"Carnival Row" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else a fan wants to know

