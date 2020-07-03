Cardinal Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Cardinal is a Canadian crime drama television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on January 25, 2017. The series has completed the fourth season of the series consisting of 24 episodes. This is one of the few series which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Cardinal season 4 release date, cast, and all you need to know.
Aubrey Nealon creates the series. The story of the series is written by Aubrey Nealon, Russ Cochrane, Sarah Dodd, Jennica Harper, Alison Lea Bingeman. It is directed by
Daniel Grou, Jeff Renfroe. Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Daniel Grou, Jocelyn Hamilton, Armand Leo, Aubrey Nealon, Sarah Dodd, and Patrick Tarr are the television web series’ executive producers. It was leaked that the many production companies have involved in producing the television series. The production companies involved in producing the series are Sienna Films and eOne Entertainment.
When Is Cardinal Season 4 Release Date?
Cardinal Season 4 will be released on June 03 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release date. The development has planned to reach the audience in the United Kingdom through digital networks. Those who are residents of the United States have already seen the fourth season of the series.
It’s said that the fourth season of the series will be streamed through BBC Four. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development.
Who Are The Cast Included In Cardinal?
Cast details of the series are regularly updated through press releases and social media platforms. As announced earlier most of the cast from the previous season of the series are retained in the fourth season of the series. The development has made this to maintain the flow of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the fourth season of the series.
Following are the cast included in Cardinal
- Billy Campbell as Det. John Cardinal
- Karine Vanasse as Det. Lise Delorme
- Kristen Thomson as Det. Sgt. Noelle Dyson
- Deborah Hay as Catherine Cardinal
- Alanna Bale as Kelly Cardinal
- Glen Gould as Det. Jerry Commanda
- James Downing as Det. Ian McLeod
- Zach Smadu as Det. Ash Kular
- Eric Hicks as Const. Derek K. Fox
- David Richmond-Peck as Sgt. Malcolm Musgrave
- James Thomas as Det. Hannam
- Brendan Fletcher as Eric Fraser
- Allie MacDonald as Edie Soames
- Robert Naylor as Keith London
- Gail Maurice as Dorothy Pine
- Conrad Coates as Coroner Barnhouse
- Fiona Highet as Tammy Lidstrom
- Trenna Keating as Kristin Baldwin
- Lawrence Bayne as Francis
- Gord Rand as Woody
- Alden Adair as Josh
- Kelly Van der Burg as Margo
- Dylan Colton as Todd Curry