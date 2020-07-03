Captain Marvel 2 Replaced Guardians of the Galaxy 3 And What Fans Can Expect About The Storyline?

- Advertisement -

Captain Marvel 2 has changed track and is now playing the role originally intended for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The Phase 4 release date has been changed around a numerous amount of times. More recently, it has been awakened by the Coronavirus. Marvel must attempt to keep everything as you can, on account of the fact a constant, overarching story is throughout their movies.

If you remember, Phase 4 was initially set to debut with the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Unfortunately, James Gunn was fired shortly after the statement, as a result of old Twitter messages resurfacing. Now, Gunn is back onboard to what was planned, along with the movie is forthcoming, but with a significant delay.

Because of this, things had to change at Marvel. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 had a huge part to play in starting a new stage. It has been said the MCU is going cosmic also it would make sense for the Guardians to lead this. His intention has been previously explained by Gunn. In an interview with Screen Rant, he said the following:

“When we’re talking about Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and that story, that’s a story that will result in other stories. It’s innate into the DNA that’s the end of a trilogy but it’s the beginning of a whole other element of this Marvel Cosmic world”. Due to the delay, the group in Marvel has reworked elements for the Guardians film and introduced them forwards into the Captain Marvel sequel. Rather than launching straight into the cosmic, we are going on a few experiences that are different.

It’s nice to see the devotion within Marvel Studios. James Gunn’s strategy for the cosmic side of the MCU is currently coming later than anyone. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 currently has no release date. Meanwhile, Captain Marvel 2 is tentatively dated for in release in July 2022.