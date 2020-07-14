Captain Marvel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Captain Marvel is a very powerful character in the Marvel Universe. She played a vital role in defeating Thanos in Avengers Endgame. Captain Marvel performed at Box-Office, and Marvel studio has verified that sequel is happening.

New rumors have surfaced according to which sequel is going to take a drastic turn. The sequel will introduce SWORD, and Captain Marvel will form A-Force. Before we proceed anything farther, I must warn you that these rumors come from a highly unreliable source, therefore it needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Furthermore, the Corona Virus outbreak may direct the studio to do something out of the box that they didn’t plan.

Release Date

Captain Marvel made its debut 2019, a broadly well received and highly valued movie broke documents and has been highly appreciated for its production and narrative, as well as the performances by the cast were highly valued, particularly that of Brie Larson.

The film was renewed for its second stage in January 2020, and the sequel will hit the big screens on July 8, 2022.

Cast and Crew

Brie Larson will reprise her role as Captain Marvel Together with Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, and Cobie Smulders. The plot of the movie is centered around a SWORD, which is the equal of SHIELD in outer space. SWORD becomes endangered by a rare alien threat named Brood. Broods lay eggs which possess male agents on SWORD Base. Consequently, Captain Marvel forms A-Force.

A-Force is a Group of super-heroines from Marvel world comprising She-Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Spectrum, and Spider-Woman. A-Force soon realizes that Brood has infected a lot of planets across the world, and the only way to prevent them is by killing Empress Brood.

Characters of A-Force and Brood will be released in the Marvel world through Video Collection of Disney+. Moreover, the movie will even have alien specie Kree working with our heroines.

What’s more, the leaker asserts that the author of the film Megan McDonnell chucked the script because cosmic terror deriving elements from Aliens and Space Odyssey. Along with all that, Marvel Studios are trying to zero-in on a female director for the sequel.

Plot

The leaked storyline is intriguing but also far-fetched. Plot cites several brand new characters, all of whom will probably be released in Disney+ tv show. This is something that has not been tried before. This fact also makes the idea far-fetched. Only time will tell what will happen in Captain Marvel 2.