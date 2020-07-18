Captain Marvel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Details

- Advertisement -

Back in the former calendar year, Marvel’s most powerful superhero called Captain Marvel got her solo picture. The movie was successful at the box office and the audiences loved the movie very much. The character was played by Brie Larson, who also later reprise her role in Avengers Endgame. We watched the source story of Captain Marvel in the MCU film. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck led the movie.

After the success of Captain Marvel, today its sequel is in the works. The thought of the sequel appeared before the release of the original flick. After that Kevin Feige announced that Captain Marvel two is occurring. The original directors are also not returning for the sequel. Now fans are wondering What’s Going to Happen in the sequel film:

Plot

In Captain Marvel’s picture, we watched the story of Carol Danvers who had been the United States Air Force’s officer, and she then got superpowers. In the long run, she remembers everything about her previous life and also know about her powers. We also watched her teaming up with Nick Fury and they simply throw the hearts of their audiences.

You will find fewer details about the story of the sequel. Some sources reported that the sequel movie will start after the events of Avengers Endgame. Also, Megan McDonnell is writing the script of the movie and we know that she also worked on WandaVision, therefore we can get more details when we saw the Disney+ show.

Release Date

Captain Marvel 2 will be a bit of MCU phase 5. Additionally, Marvel is searching for a manager for the second movie as the first one not returning for it. Megan McDonnell is penning the script of the movie. But luckily we got a date to the sequel of Captain Marvel and that is July 8, 2022.

Cast

We’ll see these celebrities in the sequel of Captain Marvel:

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/ Carol Danvers

Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury

We are not sure about other celebrities to return and surely we’ll see new faces from the sequel movie.