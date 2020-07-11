“Captain Marvel 2”: Check out the release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

The 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Captain Marvel“, became the first female-led superhero film to pass the billion-dollar mark. This superhero film is based on Carol Danvers, a Marvel Comics character.

The film is set in the time period of 1995 and it portrays how Captain Marvel acts as a saviour when the safety of the Earth gets threatened due to conflict between two alien civilizations. This film received positive responses from both fans and critics. It received appreciation for the performance of the cast and its action sequence.

“Captain Marvel” debuted on London on February 27, 2019. After the smashing success of “Captain Marvel”, fans are waiting for the arrival of the sequel of this film. The makers have already announced the sequel of “Captain Marvel”. So, let’s check out the details of “Captain Marvel 2”.

Release date of “Captain Marvel 2.”

The makers of “Captain Marvel” have already announced the sequel of the film. The sequel is set to release on July 8, 2022.

Since Fleck and Boden will not be directing this sequel hence the studio is in search of a female director for Captain Marvel 2. In 2019, the producer confirmed that the film is in its development phase.

The expected plot of “Captain Marvel 2.”

The film “Captain Marvel” ended with the departure of Carol to assist the Skrulls in finding a new home planet.

It is revealed that sequel will be set in the present day and will focus on the time gap between the departure of Captain Marvel in this film and her next appearance in “Avengers: Endgame”, where she helped to defeat Thanos.

It is also reported that the character of Ms. Marvel may get introduced in Captain Marvel 2.

Fans have high hopes for Captain Marvel 2.

The expected cast of “Captain Marvel 2.”

Though no information has been given about the cast of “Captain Marvel 2” but it can easily be predicted that Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. Other actors who are likely to come back are Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and many others.

Stay with us for more updates.