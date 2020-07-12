Captain America: Directors Joe And Anthony Russo Have Responded To Actor Anthony Mackie’s Recent Anti-marvel Comments.

- Advertisement -

Avengers: Endgame Anthony Russo and directors Joe have reacted to actor Anthony Mackie recent remarks on the absence of diversity behind-the-scenes on Marvel movies. In an appearance on a podcast, the brothers admitted that everyone could perform.

“I think we can always all do at diversity continuously in this business, and at every aspect of each business — so he is not wrong in any way, “Joe stated. “I think that most of us must work harder to keep endorsing and encouraging diversity on both sides of the camera.” Anthony added, “We’ve got a ton of respect for Anthony Mackie. He’s not only a wonderful performer, but he is a wonderful person, and we have loved our collaboration with him.”

Before heading on to create the third and fourth Avengers movies, the Russos led Mackie at Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Mackie plays with Sam Wison at the MCU. He will reprise his role in the Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will see him explore his new role as Captain America.

In a recent instalment of Variety’s Actors on Celebrities series, Mackie maintained that hiring practices on Marvel jobs were’racist’. “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel films where each producer, every manager, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single individual was white,” he stated, adding, “But when you do Black Panther, you get a Black director, Black manufacturer, you get a Dark costume designer, you get a Black stunt choreographer. And I am like, that is more racist than anything else. Because if you just can hire the Black folks for the Dark film, are you saying they are not good enough once you’ve got a mostly white throw?”

Mackie concluded by stating Marvel Studios should ultimately”hire the best person for the job. Even though it means we’re going to find the best two women, we are going to get the best two men.”

Marvel is trying to diversify both in front of and behind the camera onto its endeavours. Ryan Coogler will return to write and direct Black Panther two; Chloe Zhao is directing The Eternals, starring a multiracial cast; Cate Shortland headed Black Widow; Destin Daniel Cretton is directing Shang-Chi, starring a mostly Asian cast, and Deborah Chow is in talks to direct prospective endeavours.