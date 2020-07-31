- Advertisement -

‘Call Of Duty’ Teases Big Changes Coming To ‘Warzone’ In Season 5

Considering that Warzone launched earlier this season –just in time to its first tide of coronavirus-related shutdowns–maybe not a ton has shifted using all the free-to-play game’s sprawling map.

Warzone, that the free standalone conflict royale name which exists in tandem with ‘Call Of Duty’.Modern Warfare has not been prone to map changes because of its rival Fortnite. Mostly, the game has adhered to new Operators and a continuing narrative about the fictional town of Verdansk, where Warzone occurs.

Some bunkers have not seen anything as extreme as a brand or a map flooding a new plan.

That all will be about to change. We have experienced quite a few escapes, tips, teasers, and other hints regarding the destiny of Warzone in Season 5.

The map may be nuked. We might find a running train a la Apex Legends. And among the significant factors of interest may experience a considerable shift.

That one is a reference to Stadium, a POI that’s stay closed to players since the start. You can run across looting chests Stadium and enemies, but you can not move in.

Because of some recent teaser in the Call of Duty Twitter accounts, that seems to be shifting when Season 4 endings and Season 5 starts:

It is the next sentence (which I have bolded) that retains the key. “Our doors are available” is unquestionably purposeful phrasing, a small play on words which makes it quite apparent that Arena is opening its doors next year, and players are going to have the ability to loot and combat indoors.

That is exciting. Among my POI’s in Prison, chiefly because it has fun inside –both at the levels and the outside courtyard and ramparts. It is a fantastic place for an enjoyable place and loots to throw against enemy players. Arena should have the same allure.