Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Should Know?

By- Santosh Yadav
The Cable Girls of Netflix is a program which among the most-awaited series. When the next half of the season airs on Netflix, are fans of the series headed? Here everything

Season 6 Will Be The Last?

The fifth season was revealed on Netflix on February 14, 2020. As of this moment, there’s no set launch date for season 5. Since it might be, sources stated we could recall it will be shown around. There’s nothing verified about this show’s next season, but rumors have been spreading that maybe it will be the last season of this series.

What we should know?

The show is in the middle of four women who shifted as a result of working for an organization’s memories. It is well known that working girls in Spain showed weight in the 1920s. Currently, through the War between 1936 and 1939, it’s placed concerning the season. Season 5 reveals that Lida believes that her spouse’s girl Sophia chose to fight during the Civil War. Currently, the company personally integrated Sofia after the war in residence.

Cast Who Will Appear In Season 6?

  • Far off González as Francisco Gómez
  • Denisse Peña as Sofía
  • Raúl Mérida
  • Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz
  • Martiño Rivas as Carlos
  • Ángela Cremonte as Elisa Cifuentes
  • Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas
  • Alex Hafner
  • Leticia Etala
Santosh Yadav

Also Read:   Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plotline And All Latest Updates Here
Also Read:   Cable Girls Season 6 Release Date, Cast & All Updates
