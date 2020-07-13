Home TV Series Netflix Cable Girls Season 6: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Information
TV SeriesNetflix

Cable Girls Season 6: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Information

By- Santosh Yadav
Netflix’s Spanish TV showable Girls’ first published on Netflix in April 2017 and was terminated in July 2020. Place in the 1920s; the narrative revolves around four girls Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Blanca Suárez, and Maggie Civantos.

Season 1, consisting of 8 episodes premiered after the achievement second on 28 April 2017, on Netflix and the third season, was released in December 2017 and September 2018. Season 4 premiered on nine, after which the series was revived for a final season. February 2020, the very first section of Season 5 arrived on 14th July 2020, and the part of the series premiered on 3rd.

Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2

Cable girls who fought some issues of girl empowerment in Spain. The story is all about the four girls who worked in a telecommunications company. Where girls were facing problems back in 1920. The television show showed how women fight for their faith, and they are not weak with the travel of four women to become United in 1 unit of the group. The show could have their particular strengths and advises that every woman would have their own different side. The lifestyle in Spain was far from becoming for women in the 1920s.

Has Netflix Planned Season 6

Now, after a season , everything is finished, the love, drama, hatred, politics, murder the journey of the girl gang ended with its portion. I mean season 6 will never come back!

Season 5 ended on conditions where Lidia and her buddies bond and grow in Madrid during the period of the 1920s and 1930s. Teresa Fernández-Valdés and showrunners Ramón Campos told the lovers on January 30 that Season 5 is the ending for Cable Girls.

Cable Girls Season 6

“Saying goodbye to Cable Girls would be to most say goodbye to one of the most significant series of our livelihood,” Fernández-Valdés told Living Backstage.

The show has received a heap of testimonials from fans and critics, one of many things that attracted the viewers was the polish outfits as well as the feminism in the show’s core. The fascinating drama was compelling in providing feminism alongside love, humor, and drama. This was the last series of cable girls no show ever comes because we don’t have any advice about it yet.

Cast

  • Nadia de Santiago as Maria Inmaculada Suárez Pazos
  • Ana Fernández as Carlota Rodríguez de Senillosa
  • Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar Dávila formerly Alba Romero Méndez
  • Maggie Civantos as Angeles Vidal
  • Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz
  • Yon González as Francisco Gómez
  • Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas Moreno
  • Martiño Rivas as Carlos Cifuentes
  • Concha Velasco as Doña Carmen de Cifuentes
  • Ángela Cremonte as Elisa Cifuentes
Santosh Yadav

John Hyams...
