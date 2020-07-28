Home TV Series Netflix Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Final Season On...
Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Final Season On Netflix

By- Santosh Yadav
Following years of love triangles, murder, and political intrigue, it’s time to hang up the phones: the Spanish season drama Cable Girls is coming to a close on July 3. Meaning Cable Girls will not return for Season 6, ending a five-season run that saw Lidia and her buddies bond and grow during the tumultuous 1920s and 1930s in Madrid.

On Jan. 30, founders Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés declared that Cable Girls Season 5 would be it’s final, with the series seemingly reaching its normal end after a time jump to the Spanish Civil War. This leaves Cable Girls their longest-running series, followed by Velvet and Netflix’s High Seas. The duo has already moved on to creating Jaguar, a Netflix series set in 1960s Spain, which also features Lidia actor Blanca Suárez at the lead character.

Season 6 Will Be The Last?

The season was revealed on February 14, 2020, on Netflix. As of this moment, there’s not any set release date for the season. Sources stated we could remember that it is going to be shown around as it might be. There’s nothing but rumors are spreading that perhaps it is going to be the season of this show.

What we should know?

The series is in the middle of four young girls who changed as a result of working for an organization’s memories. It’s well known that weight was shown by talented girls in Spain from the 1920s. Currently, about the fifth year, it’s put through the Spanish War between 1936 and 1939. Season 5 shows that Lida feels that her partner’s girl Sophia chose to fight through the Civil War. Right now, Sofia was incorporated by the provider in residence.

Cast Who Will Appear In Season 6:

  • Far off González as Francisco Gómez
  • Denisse Peña as Sofía
  • Raúl Mérida
  • Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz
  • Martiño Rivas as Carlos
  • Ángela Cremonte as Elisa Cifuentes
  • Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas
  • Alex Hafner
  • Leticia Etala


