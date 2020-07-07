Cable Girls Season 5: Netflix Release date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Cable Girls is a Spanish period drama web television series set in the late 1920s. The show has been created for Netflix by Ramon Campos and Gema R. Neira. Netflix and Bambu Productions have produced the show.

The show aired for the first time in April 2017 on Netflix. It consisted of 8 episodes. After its initial success, the show was then renewed for another season which was released on December 25, 2017. The show has been praised by both, critics as well as the viewers. So, the demands for new seasons kept on increasing.

The show moved ahead and season 3 and four were released in September 2018 and in August 2019 respectively. But fans wanted more and more. So, Netflix again renewed the series for another season.

Cable Girls season 5 release date

Cable Girls has grown quite a lot in a very short span of time. Season 5 of the show was announced to be the final season in the series. The show is not going to be renewed for another season. The final season was divided into 2 parts of 5 episodes each. The first half of the fifth season premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2020.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the second half to air on Netflix. But the wait is finally over. The second half of Cable Girls season 5 premiered on Netflix on July 3, 2020. The show has finally been completed and will not be renewed for another season. If you have missed the show, we highly suggest you to binge on whatever you feel like eating and watch it.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updated on the latest TV shows, upcoming movies and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.