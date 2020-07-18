Cable Girls Season 5: Is Series Finale, There Will Be No Season 6 And Other Updates

- Advertisement -

Cable Girls, a Spanish feminist TV series from Netflix. It’s originally titled as Las Chicas del Cable in Spanish, this show debuted on 28 April 2017. This show spanning over 5 seasons has been an adventure for the fans, that they will never forget. s show has finally come to end. It’s very unfortunate, it’s confirmed that there will be no Season 6 of the Cable Girls.

Cable Girls Season 5 plot and cast details

Cable Girls Season 5 was premiered on 14 February 2020. It finally wrapped up all the love triangles, murderous arcs, and political vendetta. The show ended with a time skip to the Spanish Civil war in the Season finale.

The series follows the lives of four employees of a telecommunications company. In 1928, a teleco begins to operate in Madrid. This series shows the hardships faced by the female employees in a male-dominated workforce. This brings these four women with different backgrounds and families, together as a group. It’s a workspace drama with so many plot twists, romance, and intrigue politics.

This feminist show has strong main characters played by lead actors like Lidia Aguilar Dávil played by Blanca Suárez, Carlota Rodríguez de Senillosa played by Ana Fernández, María Inmaculada “Marga” Suárez Pazos played by Nadia de Santiago, Ángeles Vidal played by Maggie Civantos. And other main characters include Carlos Cifuentes played by Martiño Rivas, Doña Carmen de Cifuentes played by Concha Velasco, Elisa Cifuentes played by Ángela Cremonte.

Cable Girls Season 6, officially stays canceled

Unfortunately,y we will not see the cast members reprise their respective roles. Here’s what crew of the show said about the Season finale.

“Four years ago, Cable Girls meant for us the beginning of a great adventure, and we cannot be more proud of the worldwide reception it has had season after season,” “We are eternally grateful to the cast and the entire team.”

Diego Ávalos, vice president of original content in Spain, told Living Backstage.

“Saying goodbye to Cable Girls is to say goodbye to one of the most important series of our career,” “We can never forget that it was the first Netflix series in Spain and that on arrival they trusted us as producers. It was a gift and a dream fulfilled.”

Fernández-Valdés told Living Backstage.