BullGuard VPN: Full Analysis And All Info

- Advertisement -

Shopping for a BullGuard VPN can look frightening, especially there’s plenty of detail, and it is often being pushed by companies you shouldn’t trust along with your email, let alone your most private browsing.

BullGuard VPN provides a more reassuring option. Launched in 2002, BullGuard is a name you can trust; its VPN is based around the excellent NordVPN network, a close guarantee of good performance; and its simplified clients aim to make the technology available to even the greenest VPN beginner.

The service is very much about the essentials only.

The system is small at only 16 states, for instance, including just two out of Europe and North America: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States. However, that won’t be an issue, if those are all the nations that you need, and with a 2,000 + servers that are large, BullGuard VPN has lots of power available to deal with user load.

BullGuard is silent about P2P, however as Nord VPN does not support the technology and BitTorrent worked for us, if we tested it, you’re most likely not going to encounter any issues.

There are apps out there for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, but no browser extensions, and no support for manual setup on routers or other things. Using the official software can only connect you.

There is good news, too. The programs can be set up to automatically load once they connect and start to a choice of place. A kill switch blocks access if your VPN drops. And BullGuard VPN supports up to six simultaneous connections, a step up on most of the contest (the industry average is five.)

BullGuard VPN does drop a few of the NordVPN features that are more innovative.

No CyberSec to block malware, no choices to skip no Dual VPN, VPN blocking, and no support. BullGuard is probably appropriate, the consumer will not care about any of that, but specialized types might have some doubts.

The main pricing page does not offer you a monthly BullGuard VPN plan, but you can pay a valid $6.94 a month on the yearly program, $4.74 spread over two decades, or a reduced $3.54 over three years.

BullGuard clients (that is, anyone with an active subscription to any other BullGuard applications or support ) receive a 25% discount on the one-year plan, cutting that cost to a valid $5.21.

Existing BullGuard customers also receive a 7-day free trial, a safe means to discover how the agency works for them. Everybody, BullGuard client or not, is further protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

As we write, purchasing directly from NordVPN costs $11.95 billed monthly, $6.99 disperse over a calendar year, a special deal of $3.49 about the two-year program, or $3.49 over three decades.

Putting the two-year offer to one side (it will most likely have expired by the time you read this, there’s little difference. The 25% discount means there’s a rewarding saving for customers, though, and if you want a more straightforward approach, BullGuard VPN could nevertheless be a wise choice.

BullGuard VPN doesn’t keep logs on its customers: Privacy and logging

The BullGuard VPN website explains the service’ does not log what you’re doing online, or keep records of those websites you visit, ensuring that you have online privacy and security.’

A separate statement notes: we have a clear policy for every one of our BullGuard VPN apps. We don’t collect, nor can we store information.’

BullGuard’s VPN privacy policy goes a little farther, stating that’we do not save link-time stamps, session info, used traffic logs, IP addresses or other data.’ That is the same statement no real surprise since BullGuard is using the same network.

What’s interesting here is that, unlike most VPNs, you do not need to take these phrases on trust. In November 2018, NordVPN hired Price Waterhouse Cooper to conduct an independent audit on its infrastructure and services. Also, the report affirmed that the company lives up to its no-logging promises. (Read more in our entire NordVPN review.) That is a level of reassurance you will not get with the majority of the contest.

The Windows client of BullGuard VPN Permits You to reconnect to your locations.

Programs

BullGuard says ease of use is its VPN priority, and this was clear from the minute we found the Windows client. A Quick Connect button gets you connected to the closest server; a simple list of alternative locations lives in a side panel, and a clearly labeled Settings button provides you with access to a few tweaks. VPN first-timers will find this out in no time.

The customer spoils the effect that a little by exhibiting its places in seemingly random order: Sweden, Singapore, Austria, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Canada, etc. We are fighting to see why anyone would prefer this to sort them.

With sixteen locations, though, it doesn’t take long to scroll the listing and find precisely what you want. And a simple Favorites system empowers shifting your most frequently used servers into the list’s peak, making them easier to access and find.

This is BullGuard VPN’s Windows client’s user interface.

Link times were disappointing, at least on our test apparatus and community (keep reading for better information from the Android app). The Windows client took 15-20 seconds to link to our UK server before a notification told us it had succeeded. Some providers join in 5-6 seconds, and even though that’s’ just’ 10-15 seconds quicker, it can make a real difference in your experience of the service.

BullGuard VPN’s Windows app has two kill switches.

BullGuard’s Windows client settings include some attributes, with some you see elsewhere. You can get the customer launch when Windows starts and automatically connect to your location. There is both a system-wide and app-based kill switch, giving you additional privacy protection if the VPN abruptly goes down. You may use another to include functionality like adblocking or malware if you do not need to utilize BullGuard VPN DNS.

There is still some room for improvement. The client does not support NordVPN’s Obfuscated Servers attribute to receive online in countries that block VPNs. There’s no way to change or tweak your protocol (it’s OpenVPN-only, though it’s possible to choose UDP or TCP), without any choice to auto-connect when you access an insecure wifi network. However, BullGuard’s client is more capable than many (and NordVPN’s Windows program doesn’t enable changing your protocol or automatically protecting particular systems, either.)

The technology worked well. BullGuard VPN protected our visitors utilizing powerful AES-256-CBC encryption; the application kill switch closed the procedures we specified. The system kill change reliably blocked our internet access, whenever the VPN link dropped.

Again, we’d prefer a little more. There is not automatically reconnect’ alternative if the VPN goes down, for example, which means you’re left to do this yourself. But it is a small stage, and generally, the client does a good all-round job.

BullGuard VPN’s Android app has a very similar interface to the Windows edition,

With just a little tweaking to accommodate it for mobile devices: the central figure of the screen has a Quick Connect button that connects to the selected server, or you can swipe up for your swipes along with the entire location list.

Link times via the Android app proved just as we’d anticipated, perhaps even quicker, at seconds. This tells us that our slow Windows connection times were likely to become a client or network problem, not an issue with BullGuard’s servers, and it’s possible you may not experience them on your apparatus.

The Settings of the app were also a little different from the variant.

There’s a new option to automatically connect whenever you use wifi or cellular networks, easy to ensure you’re out and about; you’re protected.

On the downside, it doesn’t have the DNS option, and there is no kill button. This isn’t fatal, as you can manually set up a kill switch from within Android’s VPN settings (the Support site even explains how to do so from its own Settings page), but that doesn’t match with BullGuard’s focus on ease of use.

In general, BullGuard VPN’s apps are straightforward, simple to use, cover all of the core features many users are very likely to need and have a handful of more advanced extras. The very long link times on our Windows device were a concern, but might not affect everyone, and on balance, BullGuard VPN works.

Support

BullGuard lists its’renowned premier service’ as one of the reasons BullGuard VPN should be chosen by you but does the agency operate in real life?

The BullGuard VPN programs include a Help link that opens the support website in a browser window. We anticipated this to show us well, no. There’s no mention of this word’VPN’ anyplace on the page, and most don’t, although a number of the links require you to BullGuard VPN information.

By way of instance, the support site category exhibits three links: First Install, Reinstall, and Preferences. You may quickly turn to some of them for VPN help, but the very first of these features nothing more than download links for the programs, and also, the Settings and Reinstall pages are focused on BullGuard’s security programs and don’t mention the VPN.

You could try searching for knowledgebase for keywords, but that does not help. When we searched for’VPN,’ the website gave us only 11 posts, just six were related to the VPN, and those were brief and short on detail.

When we manually searched for help on the service website, the image improved. The Product Guides part included some basic tutorials that covered the basics on all platforms and helped novice users. So users can locate them quickly, we’d like to see them highlighted and accessible, however.

In the meantime, if you can’t locate what you need on the site, you could always contact the support staff 24/7 via Live Chat or email. Although we’ve found that BullGuard does not offer quite the degree of VPN support you’ll get with a professional provider; response times are fast, the brokers are useful.

We use several speed tests to determine every VPN’s performance we examine

Performance

BullGuard sells its VPN on privacy and security more than the website unblocking, and the company does not create any claims.

That is a pity because the service scored a 100% success rate getting us access to Disney +, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, US Netflix, and more.

BullGuard uses the NordVPN system to supply its locations, and our NordVPN review suggests that it’s a promise of excellent performance.

The service got off to an excellent beginning, with downloads of 68-70Mbps on a 75Mbps test line when connected to our nearest server.

While UK to US connections reached a switching to BullGuard’s European places left little difference, with rates averaging 60Mbps.

We re-ran our evaluations by a European data center with a link capable of 600Mbps, providing us an opportunity. The results were remarkable, with a mean of enough for four users to simultaneously stream Ultra HD and still have the bandwidth.

Put all together, and BullGuard VPN delivers rates, but there is still one grab. If you’re based in or trying to access a country that isn’t on BullGuard short US and Europe-focused location listing, that’s likely to reduce your performance.

Final Analysis: BullGuard VPN

Exceptional unblocking abilities, and BullGuard VPN’s rate, simplicity will appeal to novice VPN users’ target market. It’s a little short on features, and also, there are not many places it could be worth a look, but if you are after service from a name, you can expect.