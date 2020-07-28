Home TV Series Netflix Bruce Miller (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) on how ‘sickening’ the show’s relevance has...
TV SeriesNetflix

Bruce Miller (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) on how ‘sickening’ the show’s relevance has become [Complete Interview Transcript]

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Release Date And Trailer Out On Hulu!

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   Hunters Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Information About Official Announcements

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star Yvonne Strahovski jumps from Gilead to ‘Stateless’

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Hollywood Sunidhi -
'Alita Battle Angel' is one of the most top-notch collections on the planet. It produced a big fan base and has given one sequel...
Read more

How Hideo Kojima and Junji Ito Could Finish What Silent Hills Started, Know Latest Update Here.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
It’s a shame this all occurred earlier than Ito might even put pencil to paper. I personally would have beloved to see what monstrosities...
Read more

Is Doctor Who Returning For Season 13? Here’s What We Know.

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Doctor Who is an American science fiction movie that was released in the late 60s. People love and support, and it runs from then...
Read more

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: Cast, Plot And When Is Season 4 Arriving On Netflix?

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa develops a supernatural terror television show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, to get Netflix. Dependent on the Archie comic book series of the...
Read more

NASA Is Sending a New Space Observatory Skyward : However, It Will Utilize a Balloon Rather Than a Rocket

In News Sankalp -
NASA is sending a new space observatory skyward; however, it will utilize a balloon rather than a rocket.
Also Read:   Jack Ryan Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot, Storyline, And Official trailer !!!
  The observatory ASTROS will be transported skyward...
Read more

The Circle Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Circle Season 2, A reality show"The Circle" is one of the most popular and also a reality show. There's absolutely no pre-scripting of...
Read more

The Mandalorian Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Disney+ Updates On Season 2?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Star Wars: The Mandalorian has brought back several fan-favorite Stormtroopers to live-action. In its first year, the show brought back Rogue One: A Star...
Read more

The Order Season 2 Review Part-2 And All You Need To Know

Netflix Aryan Singh -
We’re glad you’re back. Keep reading ahead to know more about what happens to the knights of saint Cristopher. If you’ve missed the order...
Read more

Doctors Are Finding That Some Coronavirus Patients Start to Experience Hair Loss

Corona Sankalp -
Doctors are finding that some coronavirus patients start to experience hair loss weeks following their first diagnosis.
Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Why Next Season Is Currently On Hold?
Some doctors speculate that hair loss could be...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
A wealth of information has been revealed about the three from five classes supported by Diablo 4. Players can start picking the types apart...
Read more
© World Top Trend