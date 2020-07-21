Home TV Series Amazon Prime Breathe Season 2 Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen Search For Missing Daughter...
Breathe Season 2 Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen Search For Missing Daughter And Click To More.

By- Vinay yadav
Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday shared with the teaser of his Forthcoming web series Breath: Into the Shadows. At the next season of this Amazon Prime Video’s unique show, celebrity Nithya Menen seems as his spouse.

The teaser reveals Nithya and Abhishek as parents looking for their daughter Siya. Sharing the clip Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “Sab Kuch ideal that. Phir Ek din… sab Badal Gaya. Kya aap jaante hain Hamari Siya Kahan hai? – Abha & Avinash Sabharwal #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Outside, July 1 @primevideoin @breatheamazon.”

Abundantia Entertainment creates and made the crime thriller. “Breathe: Into The Shadows” will watch celebrity Amit Sadh reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant in the first chapter of this show in 2018.

Abhishek said he’s delighted to be creating his introduction that was streaming. The support and love I’ve received since we announced this show’s Releasing date had reinstated my view to connect with audiences that were newer of evolving.

“I’m ecstatic to start my very first electronic show that’s an ideal illustration of the exciting, genre-defining content which we’re currently able to consume to our advantage. I’m excited about the days to come as we gradually unfold’Breathe: Into The Shadows’ into the entire world,” Abhishek said in an announcement.

Directed from Mayank Sharma, a group such as Arshad Syed, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Sharma writes the Amazon Original.

Vinay yadav

