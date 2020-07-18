Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

After an amazing season 2, Breathe: Into the Shadows has come to a shocking conclusion, but you may require that ending clarified.

Right now, there aren’t many Indian tv series that is bigger or better than the Breathe franchise.

The crime thriller series got off to a flying start after its premiere back in 2018 and it’s safe to say season two, Breath: Into the Shadows, has lived up to all expectations.

Let us be honest, that finale was insane and had more twists and turns than an M. Night Shyamalan movie — here’s our ending explained for Breathe season 2.

WHO IS J IN BREATHE: INTO THE SHADOWS?

J is Avinash’s alter ego, who is hellbent on destroying those he deems responsible for hurting him previously.

After undergoing acute trauma this character was created as a member of the split personality syndrome of Avinash he developed. He can be scheming violent and manipulative, which makes him the most dangerous villain in the franchise and a threat to everyone.

We do not know a lot about how both interact with each other and when there are certain triggers’ that allow starters to take control of Avinash’s body over. It seems like the only means which we can tell if it is J or Avinash in the helm is together with J using a limp. So, keep a lookout for the way he’s currently walking.

WHAT DOES C-16 MEAN IN BREATHE SEASON 2?

In the time of writing, we’re yet to uncover exactly what C-16 means, but we believe this is code for a jail-break or assassination.

After we see Kabir catch Avinash (at this point, it’s J), he is taken to a psychiatric facility. His wife comes to visit him and he’s adamant that J hasn’t taken control over a year.

However, he slides a piece of paper to Shirley using the expression-16′ on it (also the name of the incident ). Whilst we don’t receive a very clear answer as to what this implies, it is most likely a key code to do with an upcoming escape attempt.

Could C-16 be a part of the facility with a weak spot, or is it the ID number to get an inmate he’ll kill/ask for assistance?

IS IT J OR AVINASH AT THE END?

At the final scene of Breathe: Into the Shadows, we watch J limping his way down the corridor of the psychiatric facility.

As the season 2 finale comes a close, we see the corridor walking down. The only issue is that something is wrong with his walk, he’s limping…It is J!

This means that not merely was he to Abha about J taking control lying but that J himself is so strong he has taken complete control of the body. This also explains the cryptic C-16 notice which is an escape plan — although I like the hit/help from another inmate theory.

We can not wait for the next time of Breathe and will bring you updates on when it will release as soon as information is confirmed, so keep checking!