Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Breathe Season 2 Release Date: Breathe is an Indian crime Thriller Drama series that was aired on the 26th of January 2018 on Amazon Prime. Breathe is Amazon Primes’ original series after Inside edge that was aired in the year 2017. Mayank Sharma directs the series, and the audience will soon get to see the season 2. But before we leap into the season, let us have a look back.

Amazon Prime Breathe Season 2

The whole first season revolves around only 1 question that the series has asked, “how far will you go for the people that you love?”. The series is the ultimate chase for shielding the people they love between two guys who will go heights.

The unbelievable acting is done by the lead actors R. Madhavan, and Amit Sadh is a joy to see on screen. The Plot for the show composed and is well-drafted it does not allow the audience to leave their seats.

Breathe Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 for Breathe will star Abhishek Bachchan and also be aired on Amazon Prime on the 10th of July 2020. Having an exciting title, “Breathe: Into the Shadows,” Mayank Sharma is back with another gripping storyline for the viewer.

The trailer has been released for its fans, after watching it, and the fans are getting more excited. Expectations for the season has ranked to skies, with Abhishek Bachchan producing his debut in the digital world. We all know that Amit Sadh will be back for this year, and the trailer does look promising, and this pair is set to make magic with this psychological thriller yet again.

Breathe Season 2 Cast

-Abhishek Bachchan

-Amit Sadh as Senior Inspector Kabir Sawant

-Sapna Pabbi as Ria Ganguly

-Neena Kulkarni as Julia Mascarenhas

-Atharva Vishwakarma as Joshua “Josh” Mascarenhas

-Hrishikesh Joshi as Inspector Prakash Kamble

-Shriswara as Dr. Aruna Sharma

-Shrikant Yadav as Malwankar

-Urmila Kantikar as Margaret Mascarenhas

-Madhura Naik as Shaina

-Kali Prasad Mukherjee as Shankar Patil.

-Saiyami Kher

— Nithya Menen

The cast includes the new characters joining this season, as well as characters in the first season. Much more drama is to unfold this season too, the angle between Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan will include a thrilling and unique twist. Together with the poster and trailer, a mind-bending thriller from Mayank Sharma is anticipated, and also entertainment’s bar is put high.

The sign said,” she lies in the shadows, waiting to be found,” send a message that gave the audience chills. A girl is sleeping inside, and that is broken, this poster has to say about the narrative. And everybody is waiting for its arrival, which will be on Amazon Prime on the 10th of July 2020. If you haven’t watched the first season, stream it now, it will be worth your time!