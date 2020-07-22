Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

According to a dad whose love could save a life or shoot one, Breathe season two is an exciting thriller drama series. It’s helmed by Mayank Sharma and created by Abundantia Entertainment. The series is well known for a throw that was promising, its intriguing plot and gripping turns in the narrative.

Be it the trailer of Breathe: Into the Shadows or launching episodes of this internet collection, it’s quite twisted and hard to make out who the villain is. However, it leaves the viewers about how that is possible in an issue. Read to know more about who is the protagonist of Breathe season two.

Who is the villain in breathe season 2? (spoiler alert)

Breathe Season 2 attributes Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, and Amit Sadh in crucial functions. According to the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is viewed as a father who would go to any extent to rescue his daughter that has been kidnapped for months. The trailer also has some fascinating details and shots about a protagonist that guides Abhishek Bachchan to commit crimes.

In the internet collection, the episodes make about who is the villain of the story it more mysterious. Later, in the series, the audience gets to know that this story’s villain is Abhishek Bachchan. Interestingly this simple fact is not known to his personality Avinash.

According to the narrative, Abhishek Bachchan has a split personality disorder, and his personality is triggered due to childhood trauma. Abhishek Bachchan’s split personality’ J’ understands everything and consequently controls Avinash. On the other hand, Avinash is oblivious to the fact that he so falls into the plan of his split personality and is experiencing such a disease. However, breathe Season 2 has a predictable end to it with Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash is delivered to an asylum for therapy while’J’ is gone completely. But it seems like makers are looking forward to creating another season of the series since Breathe year two ends with a cliffhanger at which Avinash still reflects J’s specific characteristics.

Breathe Season 2 Cast

Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash Sabharwal

Nithya Menen as Abha Sabharwal

Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant

Ivana Kaur as Siya Sabharwal

Resham Shrivardhan as Gayatri Mishra

Hrishikesh Joshi as Prakash Kamble

Shrikant Verma as Jaiprakash

Saiyami Kher as Shirley

Sunil Gupta as Tejinder Singh