Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything !!!

Breathe season two is an interesting thriller drama series based on a dad whose love can save a life or choose one. Mayank Sharma helms it and created by Abundantia Entertainment. The show is known for promising cast its intriguing plot and gripping turns in the narrative.

Be it the trailer of Breathe: Into the Shadows or starting episodes of this internet series, it’s quite twisted and hard to make out who is the protagonist of this story. However it leaves the viewer in a dilemma about how is this possible. Read to know more about who’s the villain of Breathe season two.

Who’s the villain in breathe season two? (spoiler alert)

Breathe Season 2 features Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh in key functions. According to the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is viewed as a father who would go to any extent to rescue. The trailer has mysterious shots about a protagonist who guides Abhishek Bachchan to perpetrate crimes in return for his daughter’s safety and some details.

In the web collection, the episodes that are starting make it even more mysterious about who’s the story’s protagonist. Afterwards, in the series, the audience has to know that the villain of this story is Abhishek Bachchan. However, interestingly this simple fact is not known to his personality Avinash.

According to the storyline, Abhishek Bachchan suffers from a split personality disorder and his character is triggered because of childhood trauma. Abhishek Bachchan personality’J’ controls Avinash and knows everything about him. On the other hand, Avinash is oblivious to the fact he therefore falls to the plan of his split personality and is currently experiencing this kind of disorder. Breathe Season 2 however includes a predictable end to it with Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash being delivered to an asylum for treatment while’J’ is gone completely. But seems like manufacturers are excited about producing another season of this series as Breathe season 2 ends with a cliffhanger where Avinash still reflects certain characteristics of J.

Breathe Season 2 Cast

Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash Sabharwal

Nithya Menen as Abha Sabharwal

Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant

Ivana Kaur as Siya Sabharwal

Resham Shrivardhan as Gayatri Mishra

Hrishikesh Joshi as Prakash Kamble

Shrikant Verma as Jaiprakash

Saiyami Kher as Shirley

Sunil Gupta as Tejinder Singh