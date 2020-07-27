Home Top Stories Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All New Updates !!!
Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All New Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
After an amazing season 2, Breathe: Into the Shadows has come to a shocking conclusion, but you may need that ending explained.

Right now, there is not much Indian television series that are larger or better than the Breathe franchise.

The crime thriller series got off to a flying start after its premiere back in 2018, and it is safe to say season two, Breath: Into the Shadows, has lived up to all expectations.

Let us be fair, that finale was mad and had more twists and turns than an M. Night Shyamalan movie — here’s our finish explained for Breathe season 2.

WHO IS J IN BREATHE: INTO THE SHADOWS?

J is Avinash’s alter ego, who’s hellbent on destroying those he deems responsible for damaging him previously.
After undergoing severe trauma in his youth, this new/old character was created as part of the split personality syndrome of Avinash he developed. He could be scheming violent and manipulative, which makes him the most dangerous villains in the whole franchise and a threat to everybody.

We don’t know much about how both interact with each other and if there are specific triggers’ which allows J to take control of Avinash’s body over. It seems like the only means that we can tell if it’s Avinash or J at the helm is with J having a limp, through their walking. Could you keep a lookout for how he’s walking?

WHAT DOES C-16 MEAN IN BREATHE SEASON 2?

At the time of writing, we are yet to uncover what C-16 means, but we believe that this is code for a jail-break or assassination.
After we visit Kabir grab Avinash (at this stage, it’s J), he is taken to a psychiatric facility. His acquitted spouse comes to visit him in the facility, and he is adamant that J hasn’t taken control in over a year.

But he slides a sheet of paper into Shirley using the term’s-16′ onto it (also the title of this episode). While we do knot receive a clear answer, it is most likely a code to perform with an escape effort.

Could C-16 be a region of the facility having a weak place, or is it the ID number?

IS IT J OR AVINASH AT THE END?

At the final scene of Breathe: Into the Shadows, we see J limping his way down the corridor of the psychiatric centre.
As the season 2 finale comes a close, we see Avinash walking down the corridor. The only issue is that something is wrong with his walk, he’s limping…It’s J!

It follows that not merely was he lying to Abha about J taking control; however, that J himself is so powerful that he has taken complete control of the body. This also explains the notice which is now almost definitely either an escape strategy — but I enjoy the hit/help from another inmate theory.

We can not wait for the next season of Breathe and will bring you updates on when it will release when data is confirmed, so keep checking in!

Rekha yadav

