Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

After an amazing season 2, Breathe: Into the Shadows has come to a shocking conclusion, but you may need that ending explained.

At this time, there are not many Indian tv series that are larger or better than the Breathe franchise.

The crime thriller series got off to a flying start after its premiere back in 2018, and it’s safe to say season two, Breath: Into the Shadows, has lived up to all expectations.

Let us be honest, that finale was mad and had more twists and turns than an M. Night Shyamalan movie — here’s our ending clarified for Breathe year two.

WHO IS J IN BREATHE: INTO THE SHADOWS?

J is Avinash’s alter ego, who’s hellbent on destroying those he deems responsible for damaging him previously.

After undergoing severe trauma, this new/old personality was born as a member of Avinash’s split personality syndrome he developed. He can be violent, cunning, and incredibly manipulative, which makes him the most dangerous villain in the franchise and a threat to everyone.

We do not know a lot about how both interact with one another and if there are specific triggers that allow J to control Avinash’s entire body. However, it seems which we can tell if it’s Avinash or J at the helm is together with J using a severe limp, via their walking. So, please keep a lookout for how he’s currently walking.

WHAT DOES C-16 MEAN IN BREATHE SEASON 2?

In writing, we are yet to discover precisely what C-16 implies, but we think this is code to get a jail-break or assassination.

After we see Kabir catch Avinash (at this stage, it’s J), he’s taken to a psychiatric center. His wife comes to visit with him in the center, and he’s adamant that J hasn’t taken control over a year.

But he slides a piece of paper to Shirley using the term’s-16′ onto it (also the title of this episode). While we don’t get an obvious answer about what this means, it is most likely a code to perform with an escape attempt.

Can C-16 be a specific part of the facility with a weak spot, or is it the ID number?

IS IT J OR AVINASH AT THE END?

In the final scene of Breathe: Into the Shadows, we see J limping his way down the psychiatric center corridor.

As the season two finale includes a close, we see Avinash walking down the corridor. The only thing is that something is incorrect with his walk; he is limping…It’s J!

It follows that he was lying to Abha about J carrying hands but that J himself is so keen that he has taken full charge of the human body. This also explains the note that’s now almost either an escape plan — although I like the hit/help from a different inmate theory.

We can’t await the next season of Breathe and will bring you updates when it releases when information is confirmed, so keep checking back in!