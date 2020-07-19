Breathe Season 2: Here Are All The Details Regarding This

- Advertisement -

The series can be best described as how far one can go to protect there loved one.

Breathe was first premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 26 2018, making it second Prime Original after Inside Edge.

Its sequel, Breathe: Into the Shadows was debuted on July 10, 2020. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, who plays the role of the father of the kidnapped child. This crime and drama series with twists and turn, questioning the law, order and crime.

Cast

The series stars R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma and Neena Kulkarni

The debut of Abhishek Bachchan in the world of the digital platform through this also grabbed the attention of viewers. The performance by the whole cast is visible.

Story

The story of this season revolves around Abhishek Bachchan who plays the role of mental health doctor as Dr Avinash Sabharwal.

Desperately searching for his daughter Siya and wife Abha, played by Nithya Menen who are, abducted from a birthday party.

The game of chase and the tale of twists and turns force you to stick to the end of the story. When the kidnapper makes unusual demands, that is more than money. So this story becomes about a man who will go to any length to save his family.

The series received positive reviews from the viewers as well as critiques. There is no information regarding the renewal of the new season.

