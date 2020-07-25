Breaking Bad :AMC has produced a fresh Breaking Bad-themed docu-series

- Advertisement -

AMC has produced a fresh Breaking Bad-themed docu-series which will appeal to lovers of both Breaking Bad along with also the prequel series it spawned, Better Phone Saul.

The new series is known as The Broken and the Bad.

Directed by actor Giancarlo Esposito, who played drug manager Gus Fring on both of these hit AMC reveals, this new show informs the real-life stories of literary people and places that made those AMC series so compelling for fans.

The deeper you drop down the deliriously entertaining rabbit hole of television that Vince Gilligan made over two videos set for the AMC network — which left critics rapturous and lovers hungrily wanting more — you might end up at some point, like me, tricked into believing that the man who gave us Breaking Bad and Better Phone Saul is your ultimate conjurer.

How else to describe the stories that he pulled out of this mayhem and mundanity of this Albuquerque desert, like the sad-sack lawyer who lives on the knife’s edge between respectability and determination cartel money is just as green as anyone else. Or the high-school teacher-turned-drug lord, not to mention his rival that hides ill-gotten profits behind the veneer of a fast-food chain — combined with everything else which Gilligan filled each framework of his two inter-connected displays with. The strip malls and suburban ennui, the smarmy arrogance of big-shot lawyers like Howard Hamlin, the cul-de-sacs that remind one of a pre-Great Recession American dream, the law partner afraid of power, the losers and junkies hiding out from the shadow on the edge of the town — all of it created for irresistible TV storytelling. What I didn’t realize, nor you either, is how much of it had been accurate. Or, rather, according to things that have been.

The extraordinary thing about AMC’s new documentary series, The Broken and the lousy, isn’t just that it matches the Better Call Saul-sized hole in my heart, with the finale of Season 5 with beamed back in April (which brought the very best season yet of this Breaking Bad prequel to a close, setting up all kinds of sexy story chances for Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, Kim Wexler, and assorted cartel miscreants before this series’ swang tune ). It also introduces audiences to real-world characters such as Adam Reposa, a mythical, cowboy-hat-wearing star of his insane TV commercials (a la Saul Goodman). He screams at the camera and spews a hardly coherent assortment of buzzwords. We also meet shady (and authentic) ex-con men who explain some of the dishonesty of Jimmy McGill; also border city law enforcement officials who we follow down into the dusty, filthy warren of tunnels which eased drug flows into the united states. There is also apparently a valid city in West Virginia in which you’ll come across people like Chuck McGill, convinced they have some hypersensitivity to power.

Presented in six bite-sized episode balls which are all less than 10 minutes each, this string is a simple binge, and a must-watch for anyone who’s a fan of the two show that the people and places herein have jeopardized. An excess bonus is hosted by Giancarlo Esposito, the actor who brought the fastidious and menacing drug boss and owner of Los Pollos Hermanos into life.

In the opening episode of this series, we are introduced into Reposa, through one of his eccentric commercials that will remind one of the similar moments from Better Phone Saul, when Jimmy was attempting to receive his clinic off the floor and his name out there.

“I am Adam Reposa,” he sneers in the commercial, soundtracked with crunching electric guitars at one stage and includes the goateed Reposa warning that if you’re prosecuting his clients, “YOU ARE IN. MY. WAY.”

Esposito describes him as a”Texas defense lawyer, frequently the last chance for all those on the wrong side of the law.” Like”Saul,” Esposito continues, Reposa has made a persona that”revels” in outplaying the system to induce”chaos in the court that will serve his customers.”

“People ask me, what’s up with the crazy stuff?” Reposa muses during the episode. “And I tell’em flat-out, it’s branding.” Of course, it is a specific kind of brand. In it, among other items, you understand the provenance of this pickup truck, which Adam smashes from the movie above.

“There is nothing simpler than being a lawyer,” says Reposa in among the episode more memorable moments. “Wear a wonderful tie. Thank the estimate.” Again, the seeds for Saul Goodman.

While we jointly await a brand new season of Saul, and for this to tie up storylines that include whatever mischief Lalo Salamanca has proposed in the aftermath of the nighttime hit against him that failed miserably, think about this series a worthwhile diversion and deserving of a place in your heap of content to get to.

My favorite episode of The Broken and the Bad is Episode two, “Art of the Con.” We meet with a former grifter who used to live in a penthouse suite and apparel in $2,000 Hugo Boss suits. “My name is Logan Devine,” is how he introduces himself to the camera before presenting himself as Simon Quinn, John Foster, and Declan McManus. His actual name, he finally admits, is Aiden Sinclair, and he grew up in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen area.

“There’s kind of the vanilla world which most people live in,” he clarifies. “Having a house and job and a child… There’s this other world directly under the surface of this, that’s very grey.” Understanding what somebody needs and somebody wants is where he says lies the art of the con. It’s a skill mastered with the type of person who looks at a bunch and muses, “There is plenty of folks walking around. With my cash in their pocket.”

Says Sinclair: “The man I heard Three-card Monte from had an ethos: It’s your fault. Why would you ever put your cash on that table?” But folks did, and do, daily, falling for drawbacks both legal and otherwise. AMC has published the entirety of The Broken and the Awful to YouTube, and you can see all six episodes below: