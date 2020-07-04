Brave New World Release Date, Cast & amp; All Updates

- Advertisement -

Brave New World is an upcoming American science fiction dystopian drama series. The first announcement about the television web series came back in May 2019. The development has been updating the progress of the series through social media posts and press releases. Fans are extremely excited about the upcoming television web series. In this article, I’ll discuss Brave New World release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series has been created with an intention to reach the audience base in the United states of America. David Wiener (showrunner), Grant Morrison, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Owen Harris, Brian Taylor are the executive producers of the television web series. The production companies involved in producing the television web series are Universal Content Productions and Amblin Television. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than million active viewers. last season of the series received an overwhelming response from the entertainment audience community.

When Is Brave New World Release Date?

Brave New World will be released on July 15, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any changes in the release date of the television web series. Fans can enjoy the series as announced earlier from the development.

It said that the series will be premiered through NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television web series. However, we’ll update you once any changes drop from the development regarding the release date of the television series.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Brave New World?

The development has been updating the cast details of the series through digital medium reaching a maximum audience base around the world. It’s said that development has a huge list of performance artists while approaching the television series which took a bit longer than usual for settling down and starting the shooting progress. We have gathered cast details from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the cast included in the television web series

Following are the cast included in Brave New World

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenina Crowne,

Harry Lloyd as Bernard Marx,

Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage,

Hannah John-Kamen as Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson,

Demi Moore as Linda,

Sen Mitsuji as Henry Foster,

Joseph Morgan as CJack60,

Nina Sosanya as Mustafa Mond,

Kylie Bunbury as Frannie,

Kriss Dillon as Passing Alpha,

Nevaeh Augustus as Alpha Girl,

Ed Stoppard as Actor,

Ella Walker as Acrobat,

Charlie Hamblett as Marco Hoover,

Lex King as Anika,

Mark Umbers as Cortez,

Cassie Clare as Gamma Gracie,

Robert Ryan as Savage Frisbee Parent,

Kate Fleetwood as Sheila,

Stuart Walker as KJack11,

Jeanie Hackman as Zoe.