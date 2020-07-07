Home Lifestyle Bosch has revealed a brand new electric bike layout
Lifestyle

Bosch has revealed a brand new electric bike layout

By- Sankalp
Bosch has revealed a brand new electric bike layout, revealing exactly what the e-bike of this future might look like.

 

The eBike Design Vision is a theory rather than a production model, so that you won’t be able to take it for a spin anytime soon, however it does include many of the components and features that will be coming into Bosch’s real lineup in the coming months.

Bosch describes the bike as an’sports cruiser’ — an all-purpose style for town tackling trails, and commuting during the week.

 

The eBike Design Vision features later this year, Bosch’s new Nyon on-board computer, which will arrive on production bikes. Whereas the Nyon that is actual will be a control unit that is removable, the idea shows it completely integrated into the bike’s’cockpit’.

Remote controls for the pc are built into the handlebars, hydraulics and cables are tucked inside, and the brake levers are camouflaged to blend in with the black handlebars.

 

The design also features Bosch eBike ABS. The bicycle stabilizes in harsh maneuvers, controlling pressure in front brake and preventing the rear of the bicycle lifting upward. This system is triggered whenever you hit the brakes hard and sensors detect the front wheel is very likely to lock.

In the idea, the ABS unit is hidden away behind a front luggage rack, which makes it as unobtrusive as possible. The rack can be fitted using an abysmal LED light for enhanced visibility.

This new e-bike concept’s release was timed to coincide with the anniversary of Bosch drive system for electric bikes.

 

This is fully integrated into the carbon frame. The battery can be removed for charging, and is integrated into the downtube.

 

Bosch says that design features like these be more accepted as a green and handy means of travel and will be increasingly important as e-bikes shed their clunky, unstylish picture. It’s a move we have seen such as the Cowboy using sleek, minimalist bicycles, and it’s going to be interesting to determine where established companies and startups take it.

Sankalp

