Borderlands 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Game News

We are only two months off from Borderlands 3’s first anniversary, and Gearbox is rolling out the red carpet with six mini-episode for Vault Hunters to enjoy. First hitting consoles and the Epic Games Store in September of last year, the most recent chapter of this Borderlands franchise provided a lot more over-the-top activity, defining the series. Since then, three story-centric expansions were introduced for the game, including the Western-themed Bounty of Blood earlier this season. That leaves only one DLC to go on the game’s first season pass.

The major selling point for Borderlands 3 is the capability to depart Pandora, a backwater world that’s hosted all of the last games’ action. In both the campaign and the DLC, the four new playable Vault Hunters investigate new worlds full of bandits and chests.

Obviously, players can bring in their friends with the seamless co-op to get up to four players, with loot, which ensures that everybody gets a shot at the rocket launchers, rifles, and shotguns sprinkled across the playable wastelands. For this end, the game supports cross-play on PC involving the series Steam release along with the Epic Games Store, but it doesn’t extend that choice to console players.

On the organization’s official website, Gearbox laid out all of the information about its Borderlands 3 anniversary celebration. Each mini-event lasts for an entire week leading up to the anniversary date, with some pulled for this party from others and events new. It all starts on July 30, which boosts the speed of loot given to audiences through Rare Chest Events at the ECHOcast Twitch expansion. A week after, bosses will have a window where they’ll drop loot at an accelerated rate. Following that, it will be a week in which loot creatures show across the world.

Just about a month into the episode on August 20, Borderlands 3 is going to have a week of increased Edridum drops and discounts for the items you’ll be able to buy with the crystal money. After that, Mayhem mode will have all of the modifiers place to Easy, making it ideal for grinding out powerful legendary loot. To top off the event, September 3 will begin when in-game enemies fall more cash than usual. All of these episode will run across all versions of this game and includes any areas.

Even though Borderlands 3 might not have made exactly the same huge splash that its predecessors did upon their own debut, there is nevertheless a dedicated fanbase that continues to delight in the game’s unique sensibilities and elegant gameplay loop. It is in precisely the same market as something like Far Cry, a show that many around the outside want to see taken in new leadership that still stays thanks to the hardcore audience. It is that type of audience that can sustain AAA games entering the new creation, particularly as these kinds of franchises transition from regular sequels into full-size Fortnite-fashion MMO-lite platforms.

