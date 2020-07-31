Borderlands 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And About The Game

- Advertisement -

Borderlands 3 has settled into a reasonably good place at this time, with quite a few balance changes and loot adjustments significance that playing and farming on each Vault Hunter is fun.

However, if there is one thing that keeps appearing to be an ongoing issue with the game, it’s Mayhem Mode, that’s the entirety of the endgame difficulty system in Borderlands 3, and after a major overhaul, I’m still not convinced that what we ended up was better than that which we last had at the end of Mayhem 1.0.

For contrast, Mayhem 1.0 finished with the addition of Mayhem 4, a difficulty level which compact the modifiers to be nearly nothing, one positive person, one-story one, so something like 35% more shotgun damage, 35% better enemy precision.

But today we must compare that to the ten-degree slider system of Mayhem 2.0, which ends in Mayhem 10, entirely of four Easy/Medium/Hard/Very Hard modifiers that piled on top of one another, can be kind of a wreck. Some are disorienting spawning element springs or springs, some are by definition, like you performing elemental or crit damage.

There’s also the gear scaling problem, where Mayhem 10 more or less makes the nine amounts almost instantly useless because of how equipment drops work. The Torment system of diablo 3, for instance, may have ten degrees, but it is just the drop chance that changes, not the item’s power. You may have a 1 in 100 chance of an axe drop from a boss in Torment 1, however, a 1 in 5 chance in Torment 10. But it’s exactly the axe.

That isn’t Mayhem works in Borderlands 3. A Mayhem 10 gun probably does something like 2.5x more harm flat-out compared to the usual Mayhem 1 gun. In theory, the idea is to farm every level and progress to the next one. In practice, all you need to do is plant the only perceptible enemies or bosses you’ll be able to find at Mayhem 10 and find a loadout that is employed for that manner, and then never examine the other ones again, as they will offer worse weapon drops compared to because of how equipment is scaled. You may have to knock down say the Guardian Takedown to Mayhem 6 to beat it, but guarantees all of the gear you get as it can’t compete with your Mayhem 10 stuff, will be trash. This either needs to change, or we need to reduce things. Each with their distinct gun harm, ten levels, is foolish.

The other difficulty is looping back into the modifiers. I’ve seen some suggestions that will enable players to choose their modifiers, rather than needing to play roulette with the system that was. While I concur that will be better, I’m more interested in the ability to turn them off as I discover they detract more from the game than they put into it. I’d much prefer a return to easy Mayhem 4 1.0 modifiers where I can certainly see what rewards me in a specific zone (oh I should probably use a shotgun here) and see what benefits the enemy has. I don’t believe all these wacky modifiers are currently creating difficulties more engaging. And honestly, I do not even think they make it more hard unless we’re talking about only being annoyed with the effects onscreen, or viewing your build negated when suddenly elemental damage is decreased 90%. It is not a challenge, and it is only an irritant.

I don’t think Mayhem 2.0 is much far better than Mayhem 1.0. The slider system, the damage ranges of the modifiers and equipment just don’t work, although I’ve said that for a while. Here, simpler is better, and I am not even mentioning the goofy split which still exists between routine difficulty and TVHM, which seems like it was pulled from a very different era yet stays in the game for some unclear reason, despite no actual relevance.

