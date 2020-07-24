Black Widow Leaks:Big Twist Of MCU Phase 4

- Advertisement -

New Marvel movies won’t launch anytime soon on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Black Widow is supposed to be the first MCU Phase 4 film to hit theaters, but it’s too early to tell if the November 6th launch date will be honored.

Disney is reportedly looking at ways of maximizing the return of its movies, Black Widow included, and it supposedly showed a Black Widow to a marketing team recently.

Someone posted the full plot of the movie online, including the post-credits scenes that will deliver the first major MCU Phase 4 twist. But the leaks can’t be verified at this time.

Black Widow: Release date, cast, trailers, and plot rumours

As long as the novel coronavirus pandemic is out of control, movies won’t return to cinemas. Spending more than two hours in the same closed space with plenty of strangers isn’t exactly the best thing you could do to limit the spread. Some of the upcoming attractions will launch online but don’t count on studios releasing their biggest blockbusters via streaming services. Disney’s Black Widow has a tentative launch date of November 6th, but there’s no telling whether Disney will be able to honor it.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Just days ago, we learned that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet premiere was pushed back again as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the US. Black Widow would probably sell even more tickets than Tenet, considering the massive interest in MCU films. After all, Black Widow is the first film of the MCU Phase 4, and it’s the film that both the actress and the heroine deserve. Scarlett Johansson played Black Widow in nine Marvel movies, including here the unreleased Black Widow and her Captain Marvel uncredited cameo. Black Widow is long overdue, and it’s now being delayed on account of the COVID-19 health crisis.

That said, fans who enjoy spoilers should be thrilled to hear that the entire plot of the film and the two credits scenes have leaked again. While there’s no way of verifying any of the information at this time, we’d caution everyone else to avoid the spoilers below, as they might be real, including the first major plot twist of Phase 4.

This isn’t the first time that the Black Widow plot or credit scenes have leaked. We’ve already shown you two similar plot leaks from late 2019 — the November 2019 and October 2019 leaks. The January 2020 leak gave us the purported credits scenes of the film.

This brings us to the latest Black Widow account, the July 2020 leak, which comes from 4chan via Reddit. It’s supposedly from a marketing team that was shown the film, as Disney is looking at alternatives to make the most of a movie that would have likely made a billion dollars at the box office.

Detailed Plots

The plot is a lot more detailed than the 2019 leaks, but it offers the same general picture as them. The person who wrote the account on 4chan either had actual access to the full film, or they just the previous leaks and filled in the blanks using their imagination.

That said, the leaker says the movie starts right after Civil War, as Black Widow runs from the government, in search of a device that would help Captain America’s faction avoid detection. The same device was previously used by Black Widows.

Yelena Belova, Nat’s Black Widow sister, is the obvious destination for Nat. That’s the only family she had before the Avengers. And that’s how Nat will end up joining Melina and breaking Red Guardian out of prison.

Melina knows that Taskmaster, the villain of Black Widow, is training a new generation of Widows.

As they’re scheming to take Taskmaster’s program down, they’re met by a former love interest of Nat’s.

Taskmaster eventually kills Mason, and he dispatches of Red Guardian in front of Nat, Yelena, and Melina, after fighting him. It’s all part of the “big finale in the mountains you’ve all seen in the trailer. ” That’s where we’ll learn Melina is actually one of the bad guys of the film. She’s looking for revenge as Nat killed her kid and the man she loved many years ago. That man is Dreykov, who ran the Black Widow program before. The leak tells us that an early flashback in the movie. It actually shows us how Natasha killed him and his kid.

This is also where we find out that Mason is Taskmaster, just as all the other leaks say. Melina wore his suit to fake his death before.

Nat has to face Melina and kills her after offering her the chance to surrender and forgive her. Natasha says that killing Dreykov’s daughter has haunted her for 20 years.

Nat and Yelena meet and hug goodbye. That’s how Nat ends up keeping Yelena’s vest, as Yelena doesn’t want it back.

After all of this, Yelena does steal the gadget that Nat was looking for. And Natasha realizes it at the end of the film.

Full Black Widow movie poster.

The actual major Black Widow twist comes up in the credits scenes. We learn not only that Mason is still alive, but that he was still working with Ross and Yelena.

Marvel Avengers To Appear On An Unexpected place

The second scene is Clint looking at Nat’s grave in the future. The kind of moment the audience did not get back in Avengers: Endgame.

The plot and credits scenes are very much in line with the late 2019. And January 2020 leaks, especially the post-credits moments. This is either confirmation that all these leaks are real, or that they’re all fake. We won’t know until Disney releases Black Widow in theaters or online.