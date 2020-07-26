Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything About The Series

- Advertisement -

Black Summer Season 2 Release Date

The new season was expected to be released in 2021, but it can now move to 2022. But nothing is confirmed. From the current scenario, it’s hard to say anything.

Who will appear?

Therefore, many members Are expected to come back in the show, and they are:

Jaime King as Rose,

Justin Chu Cary as Julius James,

Christine Lee as Ooh ‘Sun’ Kyungsun,

Kelsey Flower as Lance

Black Summer Season 2 Plot

The first season’s beginning is six months into a zombie apocalypse. It’s set in Calgary. Rose is a mom who’s currently fighting to maintain a balance between her job and her daughter, Anna. She is separated from her daughter in the first days of the apocalypse when a virus breaks out and that which is chaotic. The mother is ready to do anything and everything to locate her daughter.

Season 1 reveals her emotional and adventuresome journey with refugees to find Anna. The refugees are not and American too friendly towards her. The conclusion of season 1 reveals the reunion of the suspense and daughter, and their mother concludes. Rose’s story seems to be over after the suspense. The only thing is that he lived and managed to help Rose. Is happy just to be evacuated. Following that, the story is that Rose and Anna meet a different group of people whose lives were disturbed because of this. Season 2 will probably focus on others and their story of how they survived the zombie apocalypse.