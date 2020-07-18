Black Summer Season 2: Production Work Has Begun, Plot And Cast Details We Have So Far

- Advertisement -

Black summer from the creators of Z Nation is the latest addition zombie apocalypse genre of Netflix. Unlike The Kingdom and Z Nation, it received a mixed response. While it managed to entertain the viewers but failed to impress the critics. Black Summer was renewed for Season 2 in the last year, shooting got delayed due to the pandemic. Thankfully some sources have suggested that production work has started for season 2. Here are every updates and detail we have so far.

Though, it’s officially confirmed that the series has been renewed for Season 2. But no further details have been provided so far. In reports from different publications, particularly from The Deadline, it was mentioned that production work was scheduled to start in 2020. Thankfully, showrunner, Karl Schaefer recently mentioned that they have already started filming for the second season. The filming was suspended due to the health crisis, and the production team doesn’t know when it will be normal to resume working on the second season.

Black Summer Season 2, plot and cast details

Fans often draw a comparison between it and The Walking Dead. It does have a separate fanbase who revered it as a realistic and grittier version of The Walking Dead. But the first season consisted of tending to lose consistency between. Nonetheless, fans are hyped for the second season.

Set in the “Z Nation” universe, this series follows a crack team of special forces as it fights for hope in the darkest hours of the zombie apocalypse.

The first season ended on a happy note. There are not so many plotlines to be continued in Season 2. Fans are speculating that season 2 will be about getting assimilated into the new apocalyptic world. Characters are expected to have a tough time getting used to this new reality.

Black Summer Season 2 expected release date

The production of Black Summer Season 2 has started in Canada. However, there is no official announcement from Netflix. Initially, we were expecting the series to come out by 2021. But due to the delay, maybe the chances are that the release date of Black Summer Season 2 can shift to 2022.